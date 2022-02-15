Debt needs to be sorted: Word in the Streets

I have often said if we don't have the younger people in our town coming forward to lend a hand, we are eventually going to lose our organisations and community services. The RSL sub-Branch is trying to recruit new members, old or new faces more than welcome. The sub-Branch would welcome young people to join, pointing out you don't have to be ex-service personnel. Secretary, Belinda Hewitt, points out she's not. The sub-Branch have their AGM set down for Tuesday, March 1, 7pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club and are inviting new and old members to attend. Get involved in function planning, support and means of funding support and projects. There you are, a challenge to the younger people in our town - get involved. For information about the RSL sub-Branch, Belinda Hewitt can be contacted on belanmee@activ8.net.au President Alan Banks is another possible contact. WITS I'm not looking forward to the advertising we are surely going to have to endure in the run up to May's Federal Election. Besides eliminating the COVID virus, problems exist now directly due to the pandemic, problems that the government should prioritise. Our national debt has seen a huge leap. From a comfortable position pre-pandemic, cash has been thrown in to support the economy and to help business and workers. We now have a debt that may take generations to recover from. This is my first priority, come up with strategies aimed at reducing our debt as quickly as possible. Get people working by building infrastructure like the inland railway Wagga to Brisbane, housing, commercial structures - once started it will help employment. Open our borders bringing in visitors and backpackers, essential to tourism and agriculture. There is an old saying, 'Spend a dollar to earn a dollar'. All very well, but expenditure at this time needs to be tightly controlled. I have my views, love to hear yours - a word in the streets. WITS People love to do puzzles like Sudoku, jumble word, word search and of course crossword puzzles. I'm no exception and a year or so ago decided to take up the challenge of solving cryptic crosswords. I know many crossword fanatics shun the cryptic, as I have, but decided to persevere and occasionally get one out. Last week I got a puzzle out except for one clue, let's see how you react to this: The clue: Tries ignoring new legislature's flyer. I did have some of the answer revealed: S-A-U-L. Where the hell they got the answer SEAGULL from the clue is beyond me. I even thought of the word seagull but thought, 'Don't be ridiculous', beats me. WITS Now you just have to admire the logic of our toddlers. A 4-year-old boy said, "Dad, I've decided to get married", to which Dad said, "Do you have a girl in mind?" "Yes," came the boy's reply, "Grandma! She says she loves me ... and she's the best cook and storyteller in the whole world!" Dad frowned and said, "That's nice, but we have a small problem there!" "What problem?" came the reply. "She happens to be my mother," Dad explained, "How can you marry my mother?" The boy's positive reply, "Why not? You married mine!"

