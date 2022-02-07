Right person for the job: Word in the Streets

The papers have been all over the investiture of Karen Webb as NSW Police Commissioner here at Boorowa Tuesday, February 1. The Boorowa News had a great coverage, so, I guess, it has been left to me to share my impressions of the day, a day I felt a heap of emotion. Some of Karen's teachers were in attendance and I can tell you more than one emotional tear was shed. A very moving ceremony with so many wonderful things said by the dignitaries who spoke. The fact that Karen wanted her appointment formalised at a ceremony at her 'old school' is a mark of Karen, breaking away from the traditions of such swearing in being held at Government House, Sydney. Karen makes history being the first female Police Commissioner in 160 or so years of policing in NSW. The confidence in Karen's appointment was so apparent in all the speakers from the Governor of NSW, the Honourable Margaret Beazley, through the Premier of NSW, the Honourable Dominic Perrottet right down to the Central School Captain, Abbie Grant, inspiring words from all. We in Boorowa should congratulate Central School Principal, Graham Jones and his staff for taking on the challenge to host such an important event and handling the challenge with style - a job we as a community must all appreciate. Karen is in a position carrying a lot of pressure, not just from her job she has undertaken, but from being the first female in the position to meeting the challenges offered up in all the wonderful things said by all, she has to live up to that expectation, a vote of confidence. I spoke to quite a few police officers on the day, all of whom had supreme confidence in Karen's appointment. Knowing Karen, and from what we hear, Karen has empathy for others, fellow police officers to people in the streets, community is important and a caring feel for our citizens here, throughout NSW and beyond is apparent. Do I think Karen Webb is up to the challenge? She impressed me in Year 5, has always impressed her peers through her career, and emphatically, she is right up to the job. WITS It was mentioned at Karen Webb's investiture that the Police helicopter might be the first chopper to land in the playground at Boorowa Central School. Not so! On the opening of the school hall, the chopper carrying the dignitary to open the hall, landed despite supposedly being expected to land on the Recreation Ground. Alarming - I was on playground duty that day, the kids raced off and I quickly followed relieved not to find a scene of utter devastation. Now that's not all. Steve Oxley informed me that when he was a young fellow (five or six) a helicopter landed in the playground to bring Santa Claus. There you are, three helicopters landing in the Central School playground. Three that I know of. Have there been more? WITS Don't we all love our cartoons, many of us growing up with those characters on the small screen, many wonderful favourites. Would you believe that on this day in 1940 film history was made when MGM debut William Hanna and Joseph Barbera's lovable characters, Tom and Jerry. WITS Heaven forbid, federal elections coming up. Something to look forward to, infernal, mind numbing election advertising. Three months of political gobbledygook. What a joy!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/8f5d7adf-e98e-433f-a9a2-c20b2cc79677.jpg/r0_360_4496_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg