Roads funding: letters to the editor

I'm very pleased to learn that the Corringle Lane causeway is prioritised for repair, as at our last trip, it was almost impassable. With all the rain this year, and heavier traffic and vehicles, many parts of that road have fallen to very bad repair. Further, while we are very grateful for the excellent resurfacing along 'our' stretch of Taylors Flat Road, and now glad to see that further patching is planned, resurfacing more of that road may last longer. READ MORE: Police search for two horses missing from Griffith-Leeton Riding for the Disabled New Murrumbarrah-Harden Health Service officially opened Two more arrested on drugs, weapons charges Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/b7e1e77c-3cf3-47c2-9473-1fa17b3103bc.jpg/r3_0_1150_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg