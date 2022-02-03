Hilltops Council seeks feedback as current waste services 'non sustainable'

news, local-news,

Hilltops Council is seeking feedback from the community to assist decision making around waste services and the implementation of the long-term Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy, stating current services are 'not sustainable'. "The waste services that council provide to the community are essential services and an important issue for our residents," council said in a statement. "Council adopted a Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy last year, which detailed strategic priorities and guiding principles for waste management in Hilltops Council." Council said the plan 'now needs to be developed with decisions to be made at a practical level on all aspects of the services', such as kerbside waste collection services, urban waste disposal services and rural waste disposal services. "Council will be considering these services in 2022 and invite residents to have input into the process," council said. "Council aims to provide waste services that meet the needs and expectations of the community, while ensuring these services are reliable, affordable and sustainable. "Current services are not sustainable, and council is seeking feedback from the community regarding service levels, frequency of services, areas to be covered by kerbside collections, and associated fees and costs for the delivery of waste services." For further information and to have your say, please visit: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/our-place-community-engagement/ Submissions can be made via the Hilltops Council website, by email at submissions@hilltops.nsw.gov.au or by letter to: The General Manager, Hilltops Council, 189 Boorowa Street, Young NSW 2594 Comments and submissions must be made in writing to be considered by council. Comments can only be considered as valid submissions if the details of the author are included and the submission is received by council prior to midday Wednesday, March 2, 2022. READ MORE: Disaster assistance extended for Hilltops residents following flooding New Murrumbarrah-Harden Health Service officially opened Two more arrested on drugs, weapons charges Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/07e1d5ec-232f-43cf-bd02-2e75229e515c.PNG/r5_174_2040_1324_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hilltops Council seeks feedback as current waste services 'non sustainable'