hennessy catholic college, HSC results, year 12, congratulations, Amy Knapman, Kathy Holding

Despite a somewhat difficult year, Hennessy Principal ,Mrs Kathy Holding said that she was very proud of the achievements of every student in the class of 2021. "The students' final two years of schooling have been in times of unprecedented disruption due to COVID, but the students have still achieved very strong results across a wide range of subjects," she said. "Their results reflect hardworking and resilient students, and excellent teaching from a caring and committed staff". Mrs Sharon Hibbert, Assistant Principal - Teaching and Learning, agreed saying the results had been exceptional. "While we were fortunate to run our trial exams as scheduled, everything from then on was less than ideal in terms of preparation for the HSC exams," she said. "The delay added another level of complexity with many students not completing exams until early December, so to have over ten per cent of the cohort achieve an ATAR of over 90 is truly amazing and testimony to their resilience and determination, along with that of our committed and dedicated teachers. "The HSC is not just an exam mark, and I congratulate every student for achieving their Higher School Certificate, with many students already gaining early entry to University or TAFE courses, apprenticeships, employment, while others are taking a well earned GAP year. Well done Year 12." Students in Ancient History, Community and Family Studies, English Studies, VET Hospitality, Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 1, Visual Arts and VET Construction achieved results significantly above the state average. The results for Hennessy were fantastic with students receiving a total of 27 Band 6's across 13 subject areas, and Dux of the College, Amy Knapman, achieving an ATAR of 98.45. Amy was also named a NSW All Rounder, achieving a Band 6/E4 in every subject she studied, and placed equal sixth in the state for Studies of Religion 1. Other impressive performances were from Ethan Smith (97.30), Rylee O'Brien (94.15), Ellie Croker (93.60), Rory O'Brien (93.25) and Charlotte Hudson (91.90). A total of 12 student results (including three accelerated students from Year 11) were placed in the Distinguished Achievers List for being awarded a Band 6 or E4 result which is equivalent to a HSC score of 90 or more and two students were awarded a notional Band 6 for Mathematics Extension 2. The following students achieved the highest result in their subjects in the Canberra-Goulburn Diocese- Mrs Holding said the results showed Hennessy was an excellent choice for students wanting to be challenged to be their best in a supportive and caring environment. "The College is always open to new enrolments and we welcome any enquiries regarding how we can maximise educational opportunities for your child in 2022."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/66821180-b8f7-4958-b959-3d460a3d3d0d.jpg/r0_80_5689_3294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Outstanding HSC achievements for Hennessy's Class of 2021

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: It's the end of an era for Hennessy's Class of 2021 but their are plenty of bright roads ahead. Photo: Supplied Despite a somewhat difficult year, Hennessy Principal ,Mrs Kathy Holding said that she was very proud of the achievements of every student in the class of 2021. "The students' final two years of schooling have been in times of unprecedented disruption due to COVID, but the students have still achieved very strong results across a wide range of subjects," she said. "Their results reflect hardworking and resilient students, and excellent teaching from a caring and committed staff". Mrs Sharon Hibbert, Assistant Principal - Teaching and Learning, agreed saying the results had been exceptional. "While we were fortunate to run our trial exams as scheduled, everything from then on was less than ideal in terms of preparation for the HSC exams," she said. "The delay added another level of complexity with many students not completing exams until early December, so to have over ten per cent of the cohort achieve an ATAR of over 90 is truly amazing and testimony to their resilience and determination, along with that of our committed and dedicated teachers.

AMAZING ACHIEVEMENT: Congratulations was well deserved for Hennessy's Dux of the College, Amy Knapman, who scored an ATAR of 98.45. Photo: Supplied "The HSC is not just an exam mark, and I congratulate every student for achieving their Higher School Certificate, with many students already gaining early entry to University or TAFE courses, apprenticeships, employment, while others are taking a well earned GAP year. Well done Year 12." Students in Ancient History, Community and Family Studies, English Studies, VET Hospitality, Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Standard 1, Visual Arts and VET Construction achieved results significantly above the state average. The results for Hennessy were fantastic with students receiving a total of 27 Band 6's across 13 subject areas, and Dux of the College, Amy Knapman, achieving an ATAR of 98.45. Amy was also named a NSW All Rounder, achieving a Band 6/E4 in every subject she studied, and placed equal sixth in the state for Studies of Religion 1.

Other impressive performances were from Ethan Smith (97.30), Rylee O'Brien (94.15), Ellie Croker (93.60), Rory O'Brien (93.25) and Charlotte Hudson (91.90). A total of 12 student results (including three accelerated students from Year 11) were placed in the Distinguished Achievers List for being awarded a Band 6 or E4 result which is equivalent to a HSC score of 90 or more and two students were awarded a notional Band 6 for Mathematics Extension 2. The following students achieved the highest result in their subjects in the Canberra-Goulburn Diocese-

Riley Anderson- Investigating Science

Ellie Croker- PDHPE

Sarah Dillon (Yr 11)- VET Hospitality

Charlotte Hudson- Community and Family Studies, English Standard

Amy Knapman- Ancient History, English Advanced, Modern History, History Extension, Studies of Religion 1, Visual Arts

Rylee O'Brien- Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2

Kyle Price- English Studies Exam

Ethan Smith- Chemistry, Maths Advanced

Seth Schultz- Maths Standard 1 Exam

Alice Stuart- Maths Standard 1 Exam

Jonathon Thompson- Investigating Science Mrs Holding said the results showed Hennessy was an excellent choice for students wanting to be challenged to be their best in a supportive and caring environment. "The College is always open to new enrolments and we welcome any enquiries regarding how we can maximise educational opportunities for your child in 2022." SHARE