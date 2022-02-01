Highlighting hard work: Word in the Streets

Australia Day has passed with a good turnout at the Ex-Services Club to meet our Ambassador Geoff Coombes and to acknowledge the wonderful things being done by our citizens. The major award, Citizen of the Year, went to Justin Fleming with other community awards going to Bert McMahon, Helen McGrath, Phil Riles and Julie Poplin, all providing great service to our community. Des Grimson is Club Person of the Year. One alarming feature of the awardees is that they are all getting on. Somehow we have to encourage our younger people to lend a hand. Most organisations could do with some younger helpers. On Australia Day we did acknowledge the work and achievements of our younger citizens with Jack Fahey winning Young Achiever and Toby McGrath, Tamsyn Ritchie and Xavier Roffey being recognised for their sporting achievements. WITS Australia Day brings out the critics who want the day changed, our anthem changed and Australia to become a republic. I have said before, and repeat, January 26 is one day that changed this island continent forever. As for the anthem, with just one change, 'one' for 'young', the lyrics paint a glowing picture of Australia. Recently I heard Mark Latham speaking on various topics, one of which was Australia Day. Mark is all for keeping the date as is, January 26. As regards to our Indigenous residents, Mark said this is one day we can try to bring Australia together, pointing out there are about seven days on our calendar we acknowledge our First Nations people. Mark has a level head when talking about potentially volatile topics. Joe Hildebrand, writing in the Telegraph, expressed the opinion we are a divided nation, even when asked to mask up or get vaccinated to protect our fellow Australians, some jump up and down in protest. Hildebrand sees the division as a permanent malaise, saying, 'Let's say that we changed the date, changed the flag and became a republic. Would that make those calling for it (change) suddenly more patriotic? I would hope not'. Personally, I have to, unfortunately, agree. Bringing Australians together seems to be increasingly a pipe-dream. WITS On this day in 1863, Samuel Clemens first used the pen name Mark Twain in a Virginia City newspaper, the 'Territorial Enterprise'. Mark Twain was a prolific and successful writer with two of his most memorable books being 'Adventures of Tom Sawyer' and 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn'. This day in 1959: 'The Day the Music Died'. A plane crash killed musicians Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, the Big Bopper (JP Richardson) and the pilot. WITS Pubs and clubs are often providing spirited debate between the customers. I heard a commentator saying the greatest woman tennis player of all time is Serena Williams. Margaret Court (Smith) was ranked at seven. Therein lies the argument: Margaret Court won 64 Grand Slam Events, 24 singles, 19 doubles, 21 mixed doubles - a record for both men and women. She won 192 singles titles over 18 years. Serena Williams has won 23 singles, 14 doubles and 2 mixed doubles in Grand Slams and 98 singles titles over 19 years. Margaret Court really dominated over the greater part of her career. Did Serena Williams have the same domination? Sort that one out over a couple of ales. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/f00fb9b9-42a0-4d47-8de8-1760a7eee9db_rotated_90.JPG/r0_523_2938_2183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg