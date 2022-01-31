Picnic favourites - What to bring to your next picnic

This is branded content.

If you've ever been invited to a picnic then you understand the pressure and anxiety that comes with working out what to bring.



There is a genuine fear at the thought of arriving with an item someone else has brought along as well.



Then you have the fear of whether you have enough for everyone, the whole experience can be nerve-racking, to say the least.



Before you panic too much, rest assured there are options aplenty when it comes to snack options for your next picnic.



To make the right decision and for a little help, consider grabbing one of these picnic favourites next time you're invited to a picnic.

Australian beef jerky

A classic option, but one that is often overlooked is the delicious Australian beef jerky.



Not only is beef jerky delicious, but it's also bite-sized and comes in individual, easy to share pieces.



Picnics are all about sharing food, conversation and good company, so you want an option that is easy to share.



Australian beef jerky is the perfect picnic food because it's something not many others are likely to bring but will thank you for bringing it.



Everyone loves a piece of jerky and it's a great conversation starter as well. If you are feeling a little more daring, you can bring different flavours as well.



Having options for the jerky you bring means you're more likely to have something that everyone can enjoy and sink their teeth into.

Fruit platter

Fruit is an option that almost everyone enjoys when they arrive at a picnic but most people rarely choose to bring. If you're having a summer picnic or a picnic on a particularly hot day, you can't go past a fresh fruit platter.



Refreshing fruit options like watermelon, mango, strawberries and grapes are the perfect picnic food.



Fruit platters are helpful when you've had a few too many chips or lollies and you need a pallet cleanser to make you feel a little better about the copious amounts of junk food you've inhaled.



The best part about a fruit platter is that you can get them pre-made if you want to reduce the effort involved.

Most local fruit stores offer a fruit platter option, so you can simply pick it up on the way to the picnic.



Everyone at the picnic will love you for the fresh choice you've made and you can sit back and watch the platter disappear.

Bliss balls

This option does require a little more effort than the others but can also be a huge hit at any picnic.



Bliss balls are a great picnic option because they are relatively easy to make and are the perfect grab and eat a snack for a picnic.



It's unlikely many others will go to the effort of making bliss balls or think of them so you can rest assured you'll have a unique item to bring along.



Bliss balls are a great way to avoid any potential allergens that might be present at a picnic as well. There are an abundance of recipes available online to choose from and you'll probably have most, if not all the ingredients at home already.



Bliss balls are a perfect snack option for a picnic because they can act as a little treat or dessert after more substantial food as well.

Scones

Another slightly more involved picnic option is the famous scone. This option can seem a little more involved because it usually means you need to bring jam and cream as well.



Both of those are items you can get from the store on the way, which makes it a little easier. Thankfully scones are also a very easy snack to make.



Scones require very few ingredients, bake very quickly and are hard for even the novice baker to get wrong.



When done right, the scone will almost certainly be a crowd favourite. They have the right amount of nostalgia and deliciousness to win almost everyone over. If you have a little more time on your hands and want that homemade touch, you can't go past scones.

Picnics are a fantastic way to spend a day, a morning or an afternoon. They bring together friends and family, to catch up over an array of delicious food.



Choosing what to bring can be a little challenging for the more anxious among us.



Thankfully you don't have to look too far to learn what options will help you stand out or make you an instant picnic favourite.



Next time you've got a picnic and you aren't sure what to bring, try one of these picnic favourites.