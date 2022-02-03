boarding schools, study, education, learning, families

There are many reasons parents consider sending their children to boarding school. High on the list of priorities is a desire to provide a sound academic education and learn life skills. Boarding schools are residential private schools where students live during the academic year, usually in dorms or residence halls, with their fellow students and possibly teachers or administrators. Some boarding schools also have day students who attend the institution by day and return off-campus to their families in the evenings. "Boarding schools aim to promote the well-being of their boarders so that they can achieve both academic and personal success and fulfil their ultimate potential," Australian Boarding Schools Association chief executive officer Richard Stokes said. "Happy, resilient and self-confident students achieve well in school and ultimately in life, and boarding schools help to develop these life skills to prepare adolescents for a successful adult life." Boarding schools provide a unique educational environment where students learn with their peers immersed in educational resources, support and facilities. "The structure of boarding school life helps students get into good study routines," Stokes said. "They learn the value of homework and enjoy access to help with their homework from the school, boarding house staff and fellow boarders. "They develop time management and study skills that work for them and also learn the importance of communication with staff, home and other boarders. "Being socially connected is an essential skill for boarding life." Boarding life also allows your child to be more fully involved in the myriad of co-curricular opportunities on offer at the school and hence become fully engaged in all of the many benefits that the school can offer. "Students develop leadership skills through these opportunities, as well as resilience - a key issue for their lives now and into the future," Stokes said. "They learn the skills of living with others and themselves - the importance of good sleep patterns, for example, dealing with homesickness, and learning ways to handle missing home. "They also learn to master a variety of hygiene and health issues, including the basics of washing clothes, changing bed sheets and the importance of keeping their bedroom area tidy." The Australian Boarding Schools Association represents over 200 boarding schools across Australia, including state, Catholic and independent boarding schools, local country hostels and international schools. Its primary roles are to enhance the well-being of boarders, facilitate staff professional development, and advance best practices among schools. For more information, visit the website boarding.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/b8395f0c-f7df-4cb5-9ee9-b97215244a61.jpg/r13_0_5447_3070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Why choose a boarding school? How do they work anyway?

LEARNING FOR LIFE: A boarding school's main goal is to provide a learning community where students can concentrate on their studies, mature and reach their full potential. Picture: Shutterstock There are many reasons parents consider sending their children to boarding school. High on the list of priorities is a desire to provide a sound academic education and learn life skills. Boarding schools are residential private schools where students live during the academic year, usually in dorms or residence halls, with their fellow students and possibly teachers or administrators. Some boarding schools also have day students who attend the institution by day and return off-campus to their families in the evenings. "Boarding schools aim to promote the well-being of their boarders so that they can achieve both academic and personal success and fulfil their ultimate potential," Australian Boarding Schools Association chief executive officer Richard Stokes said. "Happy, resilient and self-confident students achieve well in school and ultimately in life, and boarding schools help to develop these life skills to prepare adolescents for a successful adult life." Boarding schools provide a unique educational environment where students learn with their peers immersed in educational resources, support and facilities. "The structure of boarding school life helps students get into good study routines," Stokes said. "They learn the value of homework and enjoy access to help with their homework from the school, boarding house staff and fellow boarders. Happy, resilient and self-confident students achieve well in school and ultimately in life. Richard Stokes, chief executive officer, Australian Boarding Schools Association "They develop time management and study skills that work for them and also learn the importance of communication with staff, home and other boarders. "Being socially connected is an essential skill for boarding life." Boarding life also allows your child to be more fully involved in the myriad of co-curricular opportunities on offer at the school and hence become fully engaged in all of the many benefits that the school can offer. "Students develop leadership skills through these opportunities, as well as resilience - a key issue for their lives now and into the future," Stokes said. "They learn the skills of living with others and themselves - the importance of good sleep patterns, for example, dealing with homesickness, and learning ways to handle missing home. "They also learn to master a variety of hygiene and health issues, including the basics of washing clothes, changing bed sheets and the importance of keeping their bedroom area tidy." The Australian Boarding Schools Association represents over 200 boarding schools across Australia, including state, Catholic and independent boarding schools, local country hostels and international schools. Its primary roles are to enhance the well-being of boarders, facilitate staff professional development, and advance best practices among schools. For more information, visit the website boarding.org.au. SHARE