Don't hesitate to ask what is out there regarding scholarships and bursaries. That's advice from the chair of an education fund that is part of the Country Education Foundation of Australia's network. The CEF operates through local foundations throughout the country to provide grants and scholarships to rural and regional youth for education, training and vocational support. "Don't be afraid to ask, do your research and don't assume that a course is out of reach because you can't afford it," Sophie Ray, chair of the Shoalhaven Education Fund, says. "Without international students, many universities are bending over backwards to assist students from regional areas in getting into courses. They are waiting for people to ask." Of course, it's not just universities that offer scholarships and bursaries. Many other institutions such as TAFEs, colleges, and so on also provide help in the form of financial grants. While the definition will vary from institution to institution, at its simplest, a scholarship or bursary will involve some type of financial support for students based on specific criteria. "Generally, they are all similar - the recipient is given money for their study or the cost of living, within certain criteria," Ray says. Some will cover things like course fees, accommodation costs, textbooks, computers, specialised equipment or travel costs. Eligibility will vary depending on the institution. "For unis, quite a lot [of scholarships] are based on academic marks. Increasingly though, others are based on other needs. There are more [being created] for kids in rural and regional areas, for women to get into STEM subjects or for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," Ray says. When it comes to finding scholarships and applying for them, things can get a bit trickier, she says. "It's very chancy. Some kids are switched on, and they know and go hunting looking at uni lists and advertisements," she says. "Other kids have no idea, and they need a teacher, parent or friend to say these opportunities are out there and they should apply. "Universities are doing more outreach to say there is this money out there. From speaking with universities, I know there are loads of scholarships no one even applies for. "Sometimes someone will have left a bequest for something very specific, and people just don't know they exist, so they don't apply." According to the Good Universities Guide, there are presently more than 3000 scholarships available to Australian students across higher education and vocational sectors. Ray's advice is to pop online and check out the website of the university (or other institution) of interest. Most will have their grants listed. "If you are enrolling to study somewhere - ask them," she says. "You have to be a bit proactive about it, really. The CEF has an entire list of scholarships of universities it works with." Ray says the financial support provided by scholarships and bursaries can't be underestimated. "It's vital for young people in our area as most have to move or travel to attend tertiary study and the costs of doing that ... are significant. That can be a real barrier. And that's the case in all regional and rural areas." Check out gooduniversitiesguide.com.au/scholarships to find out more about what's available, tips for applying for scholarships, information on government support and more.

Scholarships and bursaries help study stay in reach

VITAL: The financial support for students provided by scholarships and bursaries can't be underestimated. Photo: Shutterstock Don't hesitate to ask what is out there regarding scholarships and bursaries.

