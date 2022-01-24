Back to where it all began: Word in the Streets

Boorowa will be humming Tuesday, February 1, with a very important appointment being formalised, that of Karen Webb APM as NSW Police Commissioner. It is hoped the event will take place at the Boorowa Central School, COVID requirements permitting, otherwise in the Recreation Park. This will be an invited person event. Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of NSW, will be in attendance. I anticipate more dignitaries will also be attending, and you don't have to be Einstein to know there will be a sizeable police presence. Officials, in answer to my question, "Why Boorowa?" responded "Karen wants her story to start where it all began". Karen - a young girl who received her schooling at the Central School, and I would guarantee left very positive memories in the minds of her teachers. In WITS of December 2, I revealed the very impressive and glowing memories of Karen in Year 5. Impressive then, impressive now. WITS Pity Karen doesn't live here still, would be definitely Citizen of the Year. Australia Day has come and gone with our wonderful volunteers receiving acknowledgement of their work. Further coverage of Australia Day will feature in next week's edition of the Boorowa News. Right now I would like to congratulate our Citizen of the Year, Justin Fleming, a well deserved recipient from a very strong number of nominations. WITS This column often mentions great voyages of discovery covered in triumph. Earth has been pretty well explored and all that is left is to lift our eyes, gaze at the stars, and wonder. Space is seen as the next frontier, full of excitement, and like our early explorers, tinged with tragedy. On this day in 1967 a fire in the Apollo 1 Command Module killed Gus Grisom, Ed White and Roger B Chaffe during a launch rehearsal. They never got off the ground. Who can forget those images of Space Shuttle Challenger exploding January 28, 1986. Seven astronauts killed including Christa McAuliffe who flew as part of the Teacher in Space project. February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere. Again seven killed. Explorers past, present and future willing to push their boundaries as they shape the future. WITS On this day in 1880, Thomas Edison patented the electric incandescent lamp. Don't we take things for granted these days. Flick a switch and all the light we want. Not so a mere 140 years or so ago. WITS I often comment on those who condemn the removal of speed camera warning signs. I don't hear a lot of talkback radio, only when in the kennels or stables, but I hear enough people complaining about the removal of the signs. Last week, at last, a caller spoke about the alarming number of people killed on our roads. The caller spoke about measures to reduce the road toll, saying speed cameras have a positive effect, but bringing back the speed camera warning signs would be counterproductive. At last a voice for sensible road safety thinking. If motorists do the right thing on our roads, speed cameras and red light cameras wouldn't raise a cent. For those caught only slightly over the limit (5km/h or less) send those drivers 'A good luck letter' as a warning, but also tell them there is no second chance. A friendly approach might reduce the animosity.

