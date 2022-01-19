Many jobs worth doing: Word in the Streets

Hopefully next Wednesday, January 26, many will make their way to the Ex-Services Club to celebrate Australia Day. Some will be disappointed we will not gather in the park, but the committee thought that with COVID creating so much uncertainty, it was better to go, like last year, to a venue fully prepared to cater for most contingencies. It would be a good idea to book your place at the club - 6385 3338. The ceremony is scheduled for 9.30am, followed by the Rotary Duck Draw, bowls at 1.30pm, Balladeers at 4pm and golf at 5pm at the Recreation Club. People are invited to join our Ambassadors, Geoff Coombes and Samantha Hollier-James, to join us at lunch (12.30pm) and it is suggested to book at the club. Following the ceremony, the dynamic duo Platinum will entertain us with their Oz set. All in all, Australia Day, a day Boorowa celebrates very passionately - see you there. WITS This week Boorowa said goodbye to Gail Millynn, a long time stalwart of Boorowa and what makes it tick. Gail, for years, worked for the Boorowa News, manning the office in Pudman Street handling all enquiries, advertising and news items that came across her desk. Gail also worked in both clubs for a long period. In her later years, Gail became more involved in the Hospital Auxiliary playing a big role in the Wedding Dress Parade and the IGA Grocery Grab. Only recently, Gail was sending me information about matters concerning the Auxiliary to be included in my segment on 2LF or in WITS. Gail, a much loved member of our community who will be sadly missed, To husband Wayne and her family, our thoughts are with you. From the sadness, cherished memories will glow bright in our minds. WITS My father had a favourite saying, "If anything is worth doing, it is worth doing well". Many of us live by this mantra. Only a few years back, I complained frequently about the state of Brial Road until eventually a large section of the tar seal was re-done. A good job that has stood up in these very wet times. When Long Street was re-sheeted from the other side of Acraman's Bridge to Brial Street, they also sealed about 260 metres up Brial Road. What I could never understand was why they didn't start the new work on Brial Road from that point. The new work started about 430 metres further up. The re-sheeted section is holding up very well. As for the section that should have been included, it is an absolute disgrace, breaking up badly. Ample evidence to support that adage, 'Job should have been done properly'. I was told there wasn't enough money to include that section. A Brial Road resident suggested the powers to be are lacking in the brain department, but she put it not quite so politely. WITS Council has a huge task ahead to balance the books, they are also facing a huge task manually and financially to bring our roads, streets and lanes back into top condition. The very wet times experienced over recent months has created problems on our sealed and gravel roadways. I am aware of some drivers receiving tyre and wheel rim damage after hitting potholes. One can only guess how soon council can alleviate these problems, but if you have a complaint the Customer Service Desk personnel will give you a sympathetic ear, ring 1300 445 586.

