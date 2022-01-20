Australia Day 2022, Australia Day celebrations, celebrating diversity, January 26, AD ambassadors, schools for Australia Day, Australia Day events

Celebrations for Australia Day, January 26, 2022

More than a public holiday: Australians can take pride in their country and celebrate in their local communities. Photo: Shutterstock On Australia Day, we celebrate all the things we love about Australia: land, sense of a fair go, lifestyle, democracy, the freedoms we enjoy, and particularly our people. The date of January 26 is controversial because this date acknowledges European discovery and subsequent settlement of the country, but the public holiday is increasingly becoming more inclusive of Indigenous people. Australia Day aims to acknowledge and celebrate all who contributed to our great country with its diverse cultures and entertain crowds in a family-friendly way. The National Australia Day Council (NADC) is a not-for-profit, government-owned company based in Canberra. "In 2022, the NADC is providing more than $11 million in grants to help 534 councils and community organisations deliver Australia Day events," CEO Karlie Brand said. "This includes 194 events that include specific elements that acknowledge, respect and celebrate local Indigenous history and culture. "The purpose of these events is foster stronger connections between local Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities through joint reflection and respect, and a celebration of culture and country on Australia Day." With the NADC, the Australia Day National Network promotes the meaning of Australia Day and being Australian, to unite all Australians through celebration and reflection, and to acknowledge active citizenship and achievement. Celebrations The events held for Australia Day range from sport, beach and music days to barbecues, fireworks, citizenship and smoking ceremonies. Many new Australians from all parts of the world will become proud citizens at citizenship ceremonies held around the country on January 26. Ambassadors "The nominees are an extraordinary group of people," Ms Brand said. "Scientific technology, advocacy for vulnerable people, grassroots programs which have grown to national status and lifetimes of giving and helping others - they are all to be admired and celebrated." Australia Day ambassadors are high achieving and proud Australians who attend local Australia Day celebrations across the nation. They volunteer their time and energy to inspire pride and celebration in local communities. Ambassadors include community members, sportspeople, scientists, business people, arts workers and former Australian of the Year Awards recipients. Australian of the Year Awards These include Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year, Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero, announced from several nominees on the eve of Australia Day. Schools Even schools are dissecting what Australia Day is really about. Educational resources have been created to connect Australian of the Year Awards and Australia Day activities in an engaging, easy-to-use format. The resources target three broad age levels and discuss what makes an Australian of the Year candidate, what Australia Day celebrations tell us about our sense of ourselves as Australians, and what the Australian of the Year Awards say about a changing and diverse Australia. Australia Day is about acknowledging and celebrating every Australian's contribution to our modern and dynamic nation. See australiaday.org.au/events. SHARE