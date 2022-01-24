Christmas carols provides perfect backdrop for reunion

news, local-news,

It was a grand night for singing at the Carols in St John's Church, on December 10. This was made even better when a reunion took place between two men who had not seen each other for 65 years. As High School students both men were captains of Cowra High School - Arnold Spackman in 1956 and Ron Willard in 1957. Also in attendance was Margaret Berry, nee Craven, who attended Cowra High School from 1956. As teenagers Arnold and Ron were involved in school activities and especially athletics - Arnold won the Intermediate and Senior Athletic Cups - his high jump record was not bettered for many years and Ron's record in swimming and athletics is impressive. They were also involved in the Army Cadets - Ron in 1957 and Arnold received the Colours (flag) for the Cowra High School Cadet Unit in 1956. Ron now lives in Mollymook and was in Boorowa visiting family. Ron and Arnold had plenty to talk about over supper. Margaret is married to Bob Berry while Arnold is married to Lorna and both couples reside in Boorowa Balladeers ready to spin a yarn on Australia Day Boorowa district records more than 60 COVID cases since new year Federal funding for Sheep Art Trail Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/1bca5c8b-a513-4e01-b68c-756fd433afd3.jpeg/r0_139_3478_2104_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg