Celebrating our citizens: Word in the Streets

So starts another year and by this time I guess all those New Year resolutions have been well and truly shelved. All those people who made a resolution to not make a resolution are smiling. Can 2022 get better than 2021? COVID, I suppose, is the answer. Like 2021 didn't have much improvement on 2020 and with COVID cases spiraling, seemingly out of control, cross your fingers and toes, say some prayers and most importantly, wish for luck - we're probably going to need it. The Spanish Flu of 1918-20 created similar problems and it is believed it died out when it had killed all it was going to kill and all who recovered developed immunity. They then didn't have vaccines like we do today. Let me share a little vaccine story. A couple recently returned from overseas where they both caught COVID when visiting relatives. The husband was quite sick for about three days, the wife not very sick at all. He was double dosed but had not had the booster, unlike the vaccine and boosted wife. Does that say something? Must encouraged those fully vaccinated. Then again, maybe women are the tougher of the species. WITS So many things have been cancelled over the last two years, things that can't be guaranteed to occur 2022. This month we have Australia Day on Wednesday, January 26. Due to COVID regulations and one or two little problems, Australia Day, like last year, will be celebrated at the Ex-Services Club. Hopefully a good many turn out to welcome Australia Day Ambassadors Ms Samantha Hollier-James and Mr Geoff Coombes AOM to Boorowa. Samantha and Geoff are co-founders of Tour de Cure, a great fundraiser in the fight against cancer. All those wonderful people doing terrific things in our community are invited to attend and receive some well deserved recognition of their contribution to this community and its residents. WITS Congratulations to Margaret Roles on her election as mayor of Hilltops Council, a job she will handle with aplomb. Her deputy is the poll topping Councillor Alison Foreman. With four women elected to council, plus some new blood, I believe we have a good balance and look forward optimistically to some positive progress. One thing is sure, the task the council faces is difficult, some decisions will need to be hard but if their goals are set high and they don't take their eyes off those objectives, anything is achievable. WITS A duck, a skunk and a deer went out to dinner at a restaurant one night. When it came time to pay, the skunk didn't have a scent, the deer didn't have a buck, so they put it on the duck's bill. WITS The words of a song come to my mind: 'And now the end is here, And so I face the final curtain...' I'm not planning on kicking the bucket yet, but time nears to pass on the baton. I have loved doing 'Through the Streets' on 2LF and writing this column, but feel it is time for someone else to have a go. It is not an onerous task, I have managed to do it, just know what is going on in Boorowa, have a quirky story ready and an opinion on current affairs and off you go. Love to have a yarn with anybody even slightly interested. Turning 75 in March, the curtain is beginning to close. I can say I've done the two tasks "My Way', it is time for someone to do it 'Their Way'.

