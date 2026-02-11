It was a hot two days of competition for our Parkes Little Athletics athletes as they competed in Dubbo at the Regional Championships on 31 January and 1 February.

The mercury reached a top of 43.8 degrees on the first day of competition and hot conditions continued for the second day with a top of 39.6 degrees.

Despite the challenging conditions Parkes Little Athletics walked away with a total of 46 medals, three regional records and 13 athletes qualifying for State Championships across 31 events.

Between Emrys Cassidy and Toby Morgan the pair broke three regional records.

Emrys etched his name into the record books for the boys 10 years 800m.

The original record was set in 2019 by a Blayney athlete with a time of 2:37.99.

Emrys ran the event in a time of 2:37.06, not only beating the record but placing first by more than seven seconds ahead of second place.

Toby broke two f his own regional records which he set last year at the championships.

His first was in the boys para 13-14 years javelin.

His original record was 12.60m and he smashed it at this year's competition with a throw of 21.75m.

All four of Toby's attempts in the event this year broke his existing record showing how much effort he has been putting into his training.

His second record was in the 200m event running the distance in a time of 42.21, beating his last year's record of 43.22.

Emrys also placed first in his 400m event with Toby placing first in 100m, 400m, 800m and long jump.

Emrys and Toby gained selection for the state titles in all these events.

All athletes who finished first or second in their events gained qualification for state championships.

Macey Gaidzionis and Elyse Hodges all smiles despite the intense heat in Dubbo. Lewis Todd, Izack Bolam and Harlen Corney at the Regional Championships in Dubbo. Jason Mol with his bronze medal from 14 years boys javelin with his sister Marly Mol and Tully Cassidy, Finn Walker and Cohen Calabro were keen to compete at regionals. Huxley Guess and Toby Morgan finished their regional championships with a swag of medals and Vashti Williams and Aphellia and Emmanuel Robson. Cohen McGregor placed second in 12 year boys high jump, Abbey Lovell placed first in 10 year girls long jump and 60cm hurdles and Ryker Moore with his silver medal in 15 year boys 200m.

Joining Emrys and Toby at state will be Huxley Guess who placed first in 100m, 400m, 800m and long jump in the boys para 9-10 years.

In 10 years Abbey Lovell placed first in long jump and 60m hurdles (60cm).

The 12 year boys saw three Parkes athletes qualify for state.

Arlo Cassidy placed first in 200m and second in triple jump, Nate Calabro second in 400m, 800m and 1500m and Cohen McGregor second in high jump.

In 13 years Aphellia Robson placed second in discus, Emily Wild second in high jump and Harlen Corney second in javelin.

Parkes athletes in the 15 year age competitions also performed well.

Vashti Williams placed first in javelin by over six metres and first in discus, Ryker Moore placed first in 400m by more than seven seconds and second in 200m, and Archie Higgins placed second in high jump.

The NSW Junior State Championships will be held from 12 to 15 March at Sydney Olympic Park for athletes 13-20 years, and the NSW Little Athletics State Championships will be held on the 21 to 22 March for athletes aged nine-12, also at Sydney Olympic Park.

Competitors who also placed first and second in their events included eight-year-old competitors Elka Townsend, Iris Burt and Chester Higgins.

Elka was first in long jump followed by Iris in second.

Iris also placed first in shotput.

Chester came second in the 60m hurdles (45cm).

These athletes didn't qualify for state as they are one year shy from qualifying age.

And in third in their events in the eight-years, earning themselves a bronze medal, was Iris in the 800m, Tully Cassidy in the 400m and 700m, and Elka in shotput.

Parkes Little Athletics praised their athletes saying they were amazing competing in the intense heat.

"We were appreciative of the efforts made by the officials in getting through the events quickly and at earlier times so that we could be finished by very early afternoon," Parkes Little Athletics Club said.

"Apart from medals it was great to see so many Parkes athletes smashing PBs, giving it everything and all being great sports in supporting not just Parkes athletes but everyone."

Those who qualified for state championships are now increasing their training efforts.

Parkes athletes who placed third in their events, just missing out on state qualification included:

Elijah Turner (16s high jump), Giselle Higgins (10s discus), Jamaraki Ware (13s high jump), Jason Mol (14s javelin), Aphellia Robson (13s javelin), Harlen Corney (13s long jump and triple jump), Archie Higgins (15s long jump), Vashti Williams (15s shot put) and Orabelle Turner (14s shot put).