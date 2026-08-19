Turning on automatic updates is one of the simplest ways to protect your devices from online threats.

Cybercriminals, malicious programs and computer viruses are always looking for ways into your devices.

One of the most common ways they do this is through exploiting weaknesses in software, known as vulnerabilities. Much like a thief attempting to break into a home, cybercriminals will always look for the easiest way in. When your software is not up to date, it's like leaving a window unlocked.

The scale of the problem continues to grow. More than 48,000 new software vulnerabilities were recorded worldwide in 2025, one of the highest totals on record, and attackers are moving faster than ever. Many vulnerabilities are now exploited within days of being discovered, and some are attacked before a fix is even made public.

The Australian Signals Directorate's Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) continues to list keeping software updated among its core recommendations for protecting devices and accounts, alongside using multi-factor authentication and strong passwords.

What can you do?

By always updating your software, you're essentially plugging any gaps cybercriminals might try to get in through. Software developers are constantly releasing updates for their products to fix security concerns and improve functionality. Most software will ask you to update when a new version is released, and you should always do this when prompted.

How do I remember to update?

Cybercriminals never stop looking for vulnerabilities, so devices need the latest version of software installed as soon as possible.

The easiest way to stay on top of this is by turning on or confirming automatic updates where possible. An automatic update is a set-and-forget feature that updates your software as soon as a new version becomes available, so you can relax knowing you're using the most secure version.

If automatic updates aren't available on a device, the ACSC recommends regularly checking for updates manually through the settings menu.