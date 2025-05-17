Hi and welcome back to Young and District Netball Association for the 2025 Seniors Winters Competition.

Firstly we would like to congratulate our Summer Twilight teams for the great competition and the way in which you executed each and every game with great sportsmanship and supporting your fellow players.

Thank you also for the appreciation shown towards the umpires when officiating the games as without these amazing people the games would not go ahead.

LADIES

WINNERS - CRAZY RING INS

RUNNERS UP - YOUNG HEARTS

MIXED

WINNERS - GOLD DIGGERS

RUNNERS UP - HOOPS I DID IT AGAIN

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

GYPSIE POTTS

CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE

Registrations are now open for the Winter Competition at https://www.playhq.com/netball-australia/register/94eb7e

Could all team managers please register their team and send the link to their players.

The players will register off this link and this will then register them to their team.

All players must register before taking the court on Monday May 12.

The competition will commence on Monday May 12 and will conclude on Monday August 25 (no games to be played on school and public holidays).

UMPIRES

NOTE: Each team needs to nominate an umpire that can umpire.

Sometimes this will e each week depending on our numbers.

When you are nominated to umpire please ensure you have someone and if you unable to please organise someone who can.

INTERMEDIATES (14 - 17 years)

It’s great to see so many intermediates playing in the Senior competition and the numbers are continuously growing.

A reminder that all intermediates to be eligible to play Seniors must play in the Intermediate games first!

ALL ENQUIRIES PLEASE EMAIL youngnetballsecretary@gmail.com or

CONTACT Rachel Douglas on 0405 907 461.

We look forward to seeing you all return on Monday May 12.

See you there.

YOUNG AND DISTRICT NETBALL ASSOCIATION