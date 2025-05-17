The most enjoyable day was had by all when six men represented Orange Croquet Club against Young Croquet Club last Thursday with the visitors coming out the victors after some very hard fought games.

Croquet is scored by the first to score seven hoops.

Young were off to a good start in the morning winning most of the doubles.

Then came the singles with every match won by Orange, the close games all went to seven.

The Orange player’s comments were how they enjoy coming to Young, not only by use of the facilities but the company as well.

Most of them play in our Carnivals and are full off praise for the catering staff maned by Fay Slater.

They could not believe how Reigh McCoy plays with one hand and has mastered the game.

They were referring to Reigh as the 'One Armed Bandit.'

I must comment on the outstanding play of Bev Johnson and Edna Kelly on the day.

Our other four players were Leona Druitt, Peter Druitt, Graham Innocent and Reigh McCoy.

Three of our members had a great time last week when they took themselves off to Canowindra for a balloon ride.

Sue Luckie, Sue Ryan and Norma McLennon had a fantastic ride in the balloon really enjoying the experience, however, they said the landing was a little rough.

Also to report was a team of four who represented Young at Wagga this week in the the Five Way shield held annually.

Our players were Graham Innocent, Fay Slater, Bev Johnson and Norma McLennon with the challenge taken out by Wodonga.

SHIRLEY CLOSE