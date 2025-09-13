Locals all across the Hilltops are being invited to join the Hilltops Tech Savvy Seniors program which is being held in Young, Boorowa and Harden.

Want to boost your tech confidence?

Join the Hilltops Tech Savvy Seniors program at your local library and build your online skills in a supportive, welcoming environment, no matter your experience level.

Those who attend will be taught how to use computers, smartphones, and tablets, make calls and send messages, browse the internet safely, send and receive emails, avoid online scams, take, save and share photos, use helpful everyday apps, make video calls, shop and bank online, discover the power of AI, enjoy entertainment on your device and so much more.

The Young group kicked off last week, however, it is not too late to join in with the group meeting every Tuesday from 9.30am to 11.30am at the Young Library, Harden meets every second Wednesday from last week at the Harden Library between 1.30 to 3pm and Boorowa will start on Thursday September 11 and meet every second Thursday from there between 10am and 2pm at the Boorowa Library.

For more information, contact your local library Young - 02 6384 2440, Harden - 02 6384 2445 or Boorowa - 02 6384 2441 or you can also visit www.hilltops.spydus.com.

This program is proudly supported by State Library NSW, Hilltops Library, Telstra and the NSW Government.