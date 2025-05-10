Boorowa Central School was proudly represented at the 2025 NSW Combined High Schools (CHS) Swimming Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC) from 7–9 April.

Our students competed with incredible determination, achieving personal bests, outstanding relay performances, and showing exceptional school spirit throughout the competition.

Relay Team Success - Girls 12–19 Years 6x50m Freestyle Relay

· Team: Kirsten, Casey, Annabelle, Shadae, Isabella, Ivy

· Entry Time: 4:02.22

· New PB: 3:55.50

· Time Improvement: 6.72 seconds! This team produced a superb performance, significantly lowering their entry time and demonstrating impressive teamwork and speed.

Girls 17–19 Years 200m Freestyle Relay

· Team: Mylee, Isabella, Kirsten, Ivy

· Entry Time: 2:24.45

· Swim Time: 2:19.96 (25th out of 28 teams) The girls took 4.49 seconds off their entry time, an outstanding effort against some of the biggest high schools in the state.

Girls 13 Years 200m Freestyle Relay

· Team: Kayla, Casey, Mila, Annabelle

· Entry Time: 2:56.87

· New PB: 2:51.08 (26th out of 27 teams) This young team, which included two 12-year-old swimmers, performed exceptionally well in a highly competitive field. Their efforts were rewarded with selection to represent the Western Region in the prestigious Invitational Handicap Relay later in the day—a fantastic achievement!

Mixed Open 200m Freestyle Relay (Central Schools Division)

· Team: Tristen, Isabella, Ivy, William

· Entry Time: 2:14.59

· New Swim Time: 2:09.39 (7th out of 9 teams) This team dropped an impressive 5.20 seconds off their time. It's remarkable considering that our local pools have been closed—yet our swimmers still managed to produce personal bests and strong finishes!

All our relay teams faced fierce competition from much larger metropolitan and country high schools. Simply qualifying for CHS swimming is a tremendous accomplishment.

It was wonderful to see "Boorowa Central School" displayed on the big screen at SOPAC during the relays, highlighting the spirit and talent of our small country school.

Boorowa Central has a proud history of participation in the Central Schools Mixed Relay since the event's inception, and we look forward to future success—including the goal of medalling one day!

Our history in the Invitational Handicap Relay is also significant, with past boys’ relay teams earning a silver medal in 2009 and a gold medal in 2011.

In 2025, it was an honour to have a girls' relay team selected to represent the Western Region in this prestigious event.

Although they did not medal, just qualifying and competing was an outstanding achievement.

Special Thanks:

A sincere thank you to Mrs Ingrid Corcoran, a teacher at Boorowa Central School, who also officiated on the pool deck over the three days as a Judge of Strokes.

Mrs Corcoran has a long history of involvement with CHS Swimming, having served as the Western Swimming Manager and Convenor from 2006 to 2012, and continuing her contribution as a swimming official on pool deck ever since.

A special highlight for the squad was being invited onto the pool deck for official photos in front of the CHS banner and pool—a memory they will treasure!

Congratulations to all our swimmers—you represented Boorowa Central School with pride, resilience, and great sportsmanship!

