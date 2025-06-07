We’re thrilled to share that we were recent recipients of a Woolworths Sports Grant and the timing couldn’t have been better.

Thanks to Woolworths, we were able to:

Replace our broken pie warmer

Buy a new slow cooker for our beloved hot dogs

Upgrade all our worn-out kitchen utensils

The grant also helped us fully stock the canteen for the Cherry Cup Tournament, allowing 100 percent of the proceeds to go straight back into supporting and growing hockey in Young.

We’re so grateful for this support — thank you, Woolworths.

YOUNG COMBINED HOCKEY ASSOCIATION