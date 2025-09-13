The sectional rounds of the Riverina Murray Pairs Championships were completed over the weekend.

Our club had seven teams competing in the sections at Temora with only one able to progress to the next stage.

In the Men’s Open division Damien Miller and David Quigley won two games on Sunday and as a result they have qualified for the Region semi–finals to be played at Leeton on Sunday 21st September.

On Sunday morning they defeated the Temora pair of P Waterson and G Keane 24–18 and in the sectional final they defeated another Temora team of M Daley and M Mouawad 19–8.

On Saturday in the Men’s Senior division Geoff Holt and Peter Watts lost a close match 17–22 to Bruce Saffioti and Bill Spletter from Temora and Ivor Watkiss and Cliff Traynor were soundly beaten 26–10 by Bill Robertson and Bruce Lack also from Temora.

On Sunday morning the two Temora teams won their sectional semi–finals and in the afternoon Robertson and Lack won the final 20-16 to qualify for the Region final in this division.

On Saturday afternoon in the Women’s Senior division Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey lost 20–15 in a close fought game against the Lake Cargelligo team of S Hart and K Davis Turner.

Three Young teams contested the Open Reserve division.

Glen Seward and Joe Read defeated E Saffioti and S Gaynor 21–16 on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday morning lost 16–12 to the Harden team of Jake Fisher and Matt Peisley who went on to win the section.

The other two teams had very close losses on Saturday afternoon with the results decided on the final end for both teams. Jill and Denis Rosen lost to D Martin and L Casey from Temora 20–18 and George Somervill and Glen Benson lost 19–18 to P Cook and J Rayner from Temora.

At home conditions for play on Thursday were quite good and 18 players were on the green.

The vouchers for the day went to Tom Preston and Margaret Gailey who had a 10 shot margin when they won their game 25–15.

Other winning teams were Albert Carter and Aldo Malvicino with a score of 25–20, Harold Anderson and Geoff Holt who recorded a 19–14 scoreline and Ann Gardner, Elsie Hines and Ivor Watkiss who won their game 18-17.

There were 14 players involved on Saturday afternoon.

The triples game saw the highest winning margin with Peter Cram, Allan Langford and Greg Woods winning 27–14.

In the other two games Harold Anderson and Joe Bargwanna won 24–20 and Albert Carter and Geoff DeBritt won 18–12.

This weekend on Saturday and Sunday 13th and 14th September the club will host the Riverina Murray President’s Cup competition.

This involves six sides of sixteen players that have been selected to represent the former districts from Zone 8. Each side consists of four teams of four players.

The sides will play three games on Saturday commencing at 8.30 am and a further two games on Sunday morning.

There will not be any Jackpot Bowls on Saturday.

Information concerning the Region Singles Championships is also on the notice board.

CLIFF TRAYNOR