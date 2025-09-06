The Boorowa Rovers easily dominated in the qualifying final on Saturday defeating the Crookwell Green Devils 24-10 to secure their spot in the major semi final coming up this Saturday.

If the side wins it will mean they will be able to host the grand final at home, so the eye is on the prize for the boys.

It was a second half shutout for the Rovers to secure the win over the Green Devils with the home side having a 12-10 lead at half time before the Rovers crossed twice more to lock in the win easily.

Tries for the Rovers were made by Cooper Cross, Austin Power, Matthew Canellis and Murray Armour with Cooper Cross converting four.

The Rovers will now go up against the Bungendore Tigers this Saturday in a battle for the grand final.

The first time the Rovers and the Tigers faced off for the season it was a convincing 20-14 win for the Boorowa side with the Tigers out for revenge the next time the pair met up with went Bungendore's way 30-22, now with the grand final on the line the Boorowa side will be looking to dominate the Tigers and secure that home grand final against the winner of the preliminary final on Saturday September 13.

In the other game played on the weekend the Harden Hawks had a thrilling win over the Binalong Brahmans 10-8 in the elimination final at McLean Oval.

The Hawks will now travel to Crookwell to face off against the Green Devils this Sunday in the minor semi-final.

The Hawks swooped on the Brahmans with both sides putting two over the line, however it was thanks to a conversion that the boys were able to stay ahead of the visitors.

The Hawks stood out in the defence, managing to hold back the Brahmans each time they looked like crossing the line, with the final set of the game very impressive.

With only 1.21 left on the clock and despite having almost finished a full game the Brahman's were attempting to cross the line for the win, however, the Hawks dug into their reserves and between some fantastic defensive work and excellent communication on the field they manage to hold them out until the final siren.

There were some great plays by the Harden side throughout and it was only due to luck that the Brahman's crossed the line at all.

The boys left it all on the field and came out victorious in the end and will now be preparing to face off against the Green Devils in the minor semi final on Sunday at 2.30pm at the Crookwell Memorial Oval.

The Hawkettes will face off against the North Canberra Bears at Mick Sherd Oval on Saturday after a thrilling win over the Crookwell Green Devils in Boorowa last Saturday.

There was only a single point in it as the final buzzer rang with the Hawkettes defeating the Green Devils 17-16.

Tries for the Hawkettes were made by Clare Smith and Georgia Smith had two with Emma James converting two and kicking one field goal to secure the win for the local ladies, proving why the side has the highest points scored for in the competition.

The determination both on and off the field for the ladies will be on full display this Saturday as they make the trip to Canberra to face off against the Bears in what will no doubt be a thrilling major semi final.

Locals are being encouraged to get behind the Boorowa Rovers as they make their way through the finals, either by attending the games and cheering the teams on or by decorating storefronts and houses to show their support.

Best of luck to the Rovers this Saturday.