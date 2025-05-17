The 2025 Winter Hockey Competition launched on Sunday—and what a start!

The action was fierce, the pace relentless, and the energy electric.

If round 1 is anything to go by, we’re in for an epic season!

Redbacks defeated Penguins (4-1)

Goal Scorers: Luke Cosgrove [2], Zac Williams, Edwina Planten (Redbacks) and Monique Woodward (Penguins).

DTS def Vikings (1-0).

Goal Scorers: Michael Skillen

Well done to all teams and players who took the field.

Thank you to the umpires: Michael Adams, Brendan Sheppard, Michael Skillen, Edwin Kwan and Luke Cosgrove.

We'll see you on Sunday for Round 2.

Cherry Cup 2025

Get ready for a fantastic day of hockey in Young on Sunday, 1st June 2025!

The Cherry Cup is back and better than ever!

Modified 7-a-side Mixed Tournament

Ages 12+

Max 4 men on the field

Modified fields

Goalkeepers optional

$20 per player

Each team must supply an umpire

Don’t have a team? No problem! Register as an individual and we’ll find one for you.

Registrations close Sunday, 25th May 2025

Register now: https://www.revolutionise.com.au/younghockey/events/285888

Start warming up – it’s going to be an epic day of hockey!