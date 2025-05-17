PHOTO
The 2025 Winter Hockey Competition launched on Sunday—and what a start!
The action was fierce, the pace relentless, and the energy electric.
If round 1 is anything to go by, we’re in for an epic season!
Redbacks defeated Penguins (4-1)
Goal Scorers: Luke Cosgrove [2], Zac Williams, Edwina Planten (Redbacks) and Monique Woodward (Penguins).
DTS def Vikings (1-0).
Goal Scorers: Michael Skillen
Well done to all teams and players who took the field.
Thank you to the umpires: Michael Adams, Brendan Sheppard, Michael Skillen, Edwin Kwan and Luke Cosgrove.
We'll see you on Sunday for Round 2.
Cherry Cup 2025
Get ready for a fantastic day of hockey in Young on Sunday, 1st June 2025!
The Cherry Cup is back and better than ever!
Modified 7-a-side Mixed Tournament
Ages 12+
Max 4 men on the field
Modified fields
Goalkeepers optional
$20 per player
Each team must supply an umpire
Don’t have a team? No problem! Register as an individual and we’ll find one for you.
Registrations close Sunday, 25th May 2025
Register now: https://www.revolutionise.com.au/younghockey/events/285888
Start warming up – it’s going to be an epic day of hockey!