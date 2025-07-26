Boorowa Basketball will be holding its presentation evening on Saturday August 30 at 5.30pm.

The event which will celebrate what has been a huge year on the court will be held at the Boorowa Ex Services Club.

The Junior award presentation will bounce into action from 6pm with the senior award presentation beginning at 6.45pm.

Anyone wishing to attend is being asked to please RSVP by Saturday August 22 with everyone invited to head along and celebrate the local players who worked hard throughout the competition.

Tickets are $20 per person with payments being made in cash at the Boorowa Ex Services Club or via bank transfer at Boorowa Basketball Association Inc BSB - 633000 Account - 229454699.

If paying via bank deposit please use your name or family name as the reference as well as the number of people attending.

Dress code is smart casual.

It's time to celebrate, so be sure to get in early and secure your spot at the presentation evening.