On 23 February 1879, the new Primitive Methodist Church opened at Young.

It was located between Nasmyth and Lovell Streets, on the western side of Main Street.

It was a ‘plain, unpretending yet substantial’ brick structure built by Mr Turnrock.

The dimensions of the building were 35 x 19 feet.

It was of Gothic design, with fourteen-inch brick walls on a stone foundation and had three windows on each side and two in front.

The roof was made of galvanised iron.

Parishioners arriving on foot entered the grounds from the front and those arriving on horseback or in buggies, entered from the rear.

Fundraising for this church was conducted by Rev. J. Spalding, J. G. Gough and P. Stringfellow, who were all officials of the Church at this time.

Tenders for the erection of this Primitive Methodist Church were advertised in September 1878.

On Tuesday 8 October 1878, the foundation stone of the church was laid by Mrs W. J. Watson.

The cost of the buildings was £441/4/11 and when the building opened, a debt of 175/0/11 pounds remained.

This church was demolished to make way for the railway in 1885.

There is little recording this church’s history beyond this information and the photo included here, which is from the Young Historical Museum’s collection.

Before the Methodist Union in 1902, there were several types of Methodism in Australia, but only two established themselves at Young.

One was the Primitive Methodist Church, which originated in 19th century England as a revivalist movement within Methodism.

The other was the Wesleyan Church which was formed in the United States in the 19th century.

Both the Primitive Methodists and Wesleyans were established in Young in 1864 and while they worked separately, they also cooperated with each other.

Mr J. E. Pearce, a Wesleyan church member, acted as chairman at a tea meeting in 1864, to raise funds for the Primitive church.

In return, Mr Madigan of the Primitive church, took part in the opening of the Wesleyan church.

Prior to the opening of the Primitive Methodist Church on Main Street in 1879, the Primitive Methodists were meeting at the Temperance Hall.

From 1876 to 1878, they met at Mrs Amstrong’s Schoolroom.

Until 1876 the Primitive Methodists held their services in a wooden building, built in about 1861 by the Congregationalists on Burrowa Street which was the first place of Protestant worship erected in the town.

Karen Schamberger – Young Historical Society