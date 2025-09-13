The Saturday event was the September Monthly Medals sponsored by Cooltech Refrigeration & Air Conditioning.

The medal winners were Scott Nolan in A Grade with 67 nett on a countback, Casey Ashton in B Grade with 69 nett and Brian Norman won C Grade with 69 nett on a countback.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Steve Connelly in A Grade with 70, Casey Ashton in B Grade with 84 on a countback and Brian Norman in C Grade with 88.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Rhett Foreman in A Grade, Mitch Cameron in B Grade and Matthew Brown in C Grade.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Grant Harding and the 17th was won by Scott Nolan.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Grant Harding and he received a voucher for $68.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was won by Scott Nolan.

The McAllister Motors second shot NTPs were won by Casey Wall in A Grade on the 3rd, B Grade on the 9th was won by Casey Ashton and C Grade on the 15th was won by Matthew Brown.

The Deluxe Blinds & Shutters Eagles Nest jackpot of $200 on the first was not won and remains at $200 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Mitch Cameron.

The Salami Brother Pizza awards were won by Aaryn Murfitt, Richard Apps and Lachlan Batinich.

Balls went down to 73 nett on a countback and there were 70 players.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 13th September Single Stableford sponsored by Chapman’s Embroidery.

The third round of Handiskins will be played in conjunction with this event.

Saturday 20th is a 4BBB Mixed & individual - Qualifying for the Mixed Match Play, sponsored by Joy & Spade McCormack and the Lady Golfers.

Saturday 27th September- 4BBB sponsored by Barry Gaal & Tod Shipton.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Jamie Canellis with 40 points and he won 10 balls.

Runner up was Frank Lincoln (8 balls) with 38 points and Brian Norman (6 balls) was third with 37 points on a countback from Jake Veney (4 balls) Terry Shipp (3 balls) and Col Miller (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Michael Duval and he won a $41 voucher.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 55 players.

The Friday medley was won by Jarrod Sharman with 39 points and he won 5 balls.

Runner up was Carolyn Shaw (4 balls) with 35 points from Jake Veney (2 balls) with 34 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin was won by Grant Harding and he received a voucher for $15.

Balls went down to 33 points and there were 17 players.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley was won by Spud Smithers with 40 points and he won 6 balls and a $30 sponsors voucher.

The runner up was Chris Keevil (4 balls) with 39 points from Geoff Palmer (3 balls) with 37 points.

Rachel Dorman (2 balls) was next with 36 points on a countback from Rhett Foreman.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot was the 18th and was won by Geoff Palmer and he received a $30 voucher.

Next week the Jackpot will be $30.

The Pro Pin was won by Ben Baker and he received a voucher for $27.

There were 28 players.

The Sunday morning Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Mel Webb with 50 nett.

Runner up was Jim Delahunty and Brendon Robinson was third.

There were 22 players.

CRAIG WATSON