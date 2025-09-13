At last Thursday's social bowls at the Boorowa Ex Services Club veteran Nev Thurtell was a clear winner on 23 points.

There was a dead heat for second between Daryll Murphy and Leon Downey on 20.

There were 12 starters in the spring weather.

There's plenty of room for beginners, come along at 12.30pm on Thursday and give bowls a try.

The Club has bowls anyone can use.

On September 14 is the Evonne Murphy Memorial Bowls Day.

A great fun day for all.

September 21 to the 28th is the Club Pairs Championships.

On the October long weekend there is the Wool Fest Tournament and there is still time to enter.

Details are on the noticeboard.

Sunday bowls are on at 10am.

JOHN DYMOCK