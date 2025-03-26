Boorowa Central School student Nate delivered an outstanding performance at the Rocky Trail Academy MTB event at Narooma on Friday, 14th March, securing second place in the Year 11/12 category. Representing Boorowa Central School with skill and determination, Nate showcased his talent across the three challenging stages of the event.

The Rocky Trail Academy series is designed to foster the grassroots development of mountain biking, providing secondary school students with an opportunity to test their endurance, speed, and technical skills on some of the best MTB trails across NSW, QLD, ACT, and VIC. The event format allows riders to attempt each of the three timed stages up to five times, with their fastest times counting towards their final result. Points are also accumulated for each school, making it a fantastic team-based competition.

Adding to the Hirsch family's success in MTB racing, Nate’s older brother, Kayden, took out first place in the Year 11/12 category. Kayden, a former Boorowa Central student, has recently left school to pursue an apprenticeship, but left a strong legacy on the mountain biking scene.

Boorowa Central School is proud of Nate’s efforts and looks forward to seeing him continue to excel in the sport!