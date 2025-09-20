PHOTO
Boorowa Golf Club held their Men's Championships over the weekend of September 13 and 14.
It was a great weekend for golf, with sunny days and the course is in great nick thanks to the many volunteers that keep it in top shape.
RESULTS
A Grade Men's Champion
Jason Stuart
A Grade Men's Runner Uo
Chris Grimson
A Grade Net Winner
Chris Grimson
A Grade Net Runner Up
Graham Murray
B Grade Men's Champion
Graham Traynor
B Grade Men's Runner Up
Greg Atkins
B Grade Net Winner
Graham Traynor
B Grade Net Runner Up
Greg Atkins
Well done to all players and now let's gear up for a HUGE Gungewalla on Sunday 26th October.
Bridesmaids again.
Our three ladies, Hazel, Jenny and Felicity, borrowed Jill from Gundagai to make up a team for South West Pennants at Tumut on Sunday.
We won three of our matches but fell short of the trophy by a half.
Lovely day for golf though on an interesting course.
BOOROWA GOLF CLUB