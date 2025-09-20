Boorowa Golf Club held their Men's Championships over the weekend of September 13 and 14.

It was a great weekend for golf, with sunny days and the course is in great nick thanks to the many volunteers that keep it in top shape.

RESULTS

A Grade Men's Champion

Jason Stuart

A Grade Men's Runner Uo

Chris Grimson

A Grade Net Winner

Chris Grimson

A Grade Net Runner Up

Graham Murray

B Grade Men's Champion

Graham Traynor

B Grade Men's Runner Up

Greg Atkins

B Grade Net Winner

Graham Traynor

B Grade Net Runner Up

Greg Atkins

Well done to all players and now let's gear up for a HUGE Gungewalla on Sunday 26th October.

Bridesmaids again.

Our three ladies, Hazel, Jenny and Felicity, borrowed Jill from Gundagai to make up a team for South West Pennants at Tumut on Sunday.

We won three of our matches but fell short of the trophy by a half.

Lovely day for golf though on an interesting course.

BOOROWA GOLF CLUB