Locals from Harden Murrumburrah and Boorowa are being encouraged to consider reaching out to the NSW Parliament review into the NSW Reconstruction Authority.

In May 2025, NSW's east coast experienced record-breaking rainfall and widespread flooding.

This disaster left entire townships isolated and damaged thousands of homes and businesses.

The NSW Reconstruction Authority has been leading recovery operations, including coordinating clean-up and repair efforts, in affected communities across the east coast.

NSW Parliament's Joint Select Committee on the NSW Reconstruction Authority has recently commenced an inquiry to review the operations of the Authority relating to this natural disaster.

"The role of the NSW Reconstruction Authority is to lead disaster recovery and preparedness efforts across the state," Committee Chair Clayton Barr MP said.

"Since it was established in 2022, the Authority has had to support affected communities to recover from a number of significant disasters.

"By reviewing its operations regarding the May floods, the Committee wants to understand how the Authority's approach has evolved, what is working, and what needs to improve.

"We want to make sure that the Authority is providing the best possible support to impacted communities, and is working effectively to reduce the impact of future disasters."

As part of the review, the Committee will also look at the Authority's operations relating to other recent natural disasters, including the storm that affected Harden Murrumburrah earlier this year, including any resulting changes or improvements to their operations.

The inquiry's terms of reference also refer to:

- the exercise of relevant planning powers under the NSW Reconstruction Authority Act 2022

- the Authority's engagement with impacted communities

- the application of any relevant funding from the NSW and Australian Governments.

Written submissions can be lodged to the inquiry's website up until Friday, 3 October 2025.

"The Committee would like to hear from community members, businesses and organisations that have had first-hand experience of the Authority's recovery work," Mr Barr said.

"However, we understand that affected communities are still recovering from the severe weather in May.

"We're encouraging anyone that would like to contribute but may have trouble making a submission to contact the Committee staff."

Further information on the inquiry, including the full terms of reference, and the online submission portal is available on the Committee's webpage at https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.