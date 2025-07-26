IPART are inviting locals to have input into a report on the retail electricity and gas markets in NSW by sharing their experience of new energy products and services.

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) monitors and reports each year on issues such as prices, competition, and household and small business participation in the NSW retail energy markets.

Tribunal member Jonathan Coppel said IPART wants to hear from consumers about their experiences with new energy products and services such as virtual power plants and demand response programs, whether they have enough information to make choices about using these new products and services, and any emerging issues they wanted to raise for review.

“We want to hear views from a range of stakeholders including households, small businesses, consumer groups, industry associations, retailers and distribution networks so that our report covers all the issues that matter to stakeholders during the energy transition,” Mr Coppel said.

“For several years, electricity and gas prices in NSW have risen faster than inflation, and many households and small businesses are facing challenges in paying for essentials, including electricity and gas.

“Competition among retailers is important because, when it is working well, it places downward pressure on prices. However, to get these lower prices, consumers need to regularly shop around.”

The Minister for Energy has also asked IPART to report on new energy services including virtual power plants and demand response programs.

These innovations provide new ways for households and small businesses to reduce their energy bills.

“With state and commonwealth incentives available to help households and small businesses install batteries, we anticipate a growing number of consumers will join a virtual power plant and we will look at whether the benefits of these new services are flowing to consumers,” Mr Coppel said.

“We want to hear from consumers about their experience participating in virtual power plants or demand response programs.

"We also want to hear from retailers about the different virtual power plant and demand response programs they have on offer and the benefits to households and small businesses from using them.”

Submissions to IPART’s Consultation Paper can be made until 22 August 2025.

IPART will submit its annual Energy Market Monitoring Reports to the Minister for Energy in November.