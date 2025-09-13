Residents of Harden Murrumburrah, Wombat, Jugiong and Galong are being invited to attend the Dare to Dream Community Workshop being held at the Harden Country Club on September 17.

Individuals, local businesses and community groups are being encourged to come along and be heard.

"This is your chance to share ideas, raise concerns, and help shape the direction of our community for years to come," HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney said.

The workshop aims to allow residents, businesses and local groups to have a say and share what their vision for the future of the Twin Towns with organisers hoping to achieve to build a stronger and more connected community.

"Your input is vital, don't miss this opportunity to be heard," Melissa said.

The event will include a welcome and dinner from 5.30pm with the workshop to run between 6.30pm and 9pm.

"Come for a friendly, hands on gathering where we all come together to swap ideas, share stories and dream up ways to make our community even better," Melissa said.

"Whether you've got a big vision or just want to listen in, everyone's voice matters."

The event will run like a 'conversation cafe' with small tables and big conversations while embracing lots of creative energy.

"It's all about sparking meaningful conversations, uncovering fresh ideas, and finding new ways to take action together," Melissa said.

"Plus, it's a fun, interactive, and full of good vibes."

The workshop facilitator for the day will be Peter Kenyon who has worked with over 2,500 communities throughout the country and overseas.

Peter is constantly seeking to facilitate fresh and creative ways that stimulate community and economic renewal.

One of Peter's biggest motivations is the desire to create healthy, inclusive, connected, caring, sustainable and enterprising communities and local economies.

According to Peter he is convinced that one cannot develop communities from the top down or from the outside in.

"It requires community members to build from the 'inside out,' to invest their creativity, passions, ideas, assets and capacities in the process," Peter said.

He created the Bank of IDEAS (Initiatives for the Development of Enterprising Action and Strategies) to promote such a paradigm shift and to contribute to the necessary mindset, facilitation, ideas and skills.

The goal of the workshop is to be a fun and interactive social experience to generate amazing commitment to become involved with implementing the community building actions prioritised at the event.

"This workshop will be a significant occasion in the life of Harden Murrumburrah," Melissa said.

"Expect community led ideas generation and consensus, where our future will be discussed and decided.

"Actions will be set that shape the future direction of Harden Murrumburrah and the focus of HRDC."

So be sure to add the event to your calendar and get along and shape the future together.