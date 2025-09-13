Hilltops Council is relaunching its community survey to support the development of the new Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP).

After an initial round in May, Council is giving the community another opportunity this month to provide input and help shape a more inclusive and accessible Hilltops for all.

The DIAP will guide Council’s actions over the next four years to improve inclusion and accessibility across the region.

It builds on Council’s ongoing commitment to creating a community where everyone – including people with disability and their carers, can participate fully in local life.

Community feedback is essential.

This second round of consultation ensures that more voices, especially those with lived experience of disability or caring responsibilities, can contribute to the plan.

The DIAP is being developed in line with the NSW Disability Inclusion Act and will reflect the priorities and aspirations of our diverse community.

“We all share the responsibility for creating an inclusive and accessible community,” Hilltops General Manager Anthony O’Reilly said.

“This survey gives residents another chance to tell us about local challenges and opportunities for improvement.

"Your input will help us set realistic, meaningful goals that promote access and inclusion.

“Disability Inclusion Planning is vital in reducing barriers to services, employment, and community participation.

Mr O'Reilly is encouraging everyone to take part in the survey and have a say.

"This plan will outline the steps Council will take to drive lasting positive change across Hilltops,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“We encourage everyone to take part and help us build a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Residents are invited to have their say by completing the survey online at: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/, in person at Hilltops Council Offices and Library branches or by assisted telephone call on 1300 445 586.

The Hilltops Disability Inclusion Action Plan Survey closes 6pm on Sunday 28 September 2025.