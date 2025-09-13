Residents in the Hilltops Council local government area are being encouraged to take a look at and respond to the many draft policies that are currently on exhibition.

The draft policies are able to be viewed either online or in person at Council offices in Young, Harden and Boorowa.

By providing feedback and having your say, Council is able to make informed decisions about how to proceed with policies and take into consideration any amendments that may be addressed.

Following the end of the exhibition period any responses to the draft policies will be presented to Council for consideration and recommendations may be made.

By going through the policies and responding, locals are able to voice their thoughts, opinions and have their say in the way forward for the Hilltops.

Council currently have several draft policies on public exhibition including:

- Draft Asset Management Policy

- Draft Backflow Prevention Policy

- Draft Borrowing Policy

- Draft Enterprise Risk Management Policy and Draft Risk Management Framework

- Draft Liquid Trade Waste Regulation Policy

- Draft Pesticide Use Notification Policy and Plan

- Draft Planning Agreement Policy and Procedure

- Draft Plumbing and Drainage Policy

- Draft Pressure Sewer Systems Policy

- Draft Private Swimming Pool Policy

- Draft Procurement Policy

- Draft Related Party Disclosures Policy

- Draft Rural Roadside Vegetation Management Policy

- Draft Sister and Friendship City Policy

- Draft Subdivision Bonds and Guarantee Policy

- Draft Transfer of Crown Road Reserves to Council Ownership Policy

- Draft Urban Tree Management Policy

The draft policies can be viewed at https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/ or hard copies are available for viewing by the public at the Council administration offices at Boorowa, Harden and Young.

Community members are invited to provide feedback on the draft documents during the exhibition period.

To make a submission and learn more about the above items visit: www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/.