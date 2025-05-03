A local horse has taken out two of the top prizes at the 2025 Hufglocken Show Horse Council of Australasia Grand Nationals.

Tremayne Coachella, affectionately known as Cash, owned by Liz and Rhonda Daly and ridden by Liz and daughter Molly Manchester has taken out Grand Champion Child's Saddle Horse and Grand Champion Ridden Saddle Horse at the Sydney International Equestrian Centre.

Riders from all across the country and New Zealand competed at the five days of competition where the best of the best horses, ponies and riders came together to battle it out to win the top prizes.

A number of local horses and riders travelled to compete in events throughout the huge event including Liz and Matilda Gregory from Boorowa, Liz Daly, Molly Manchester and Ava Sabaidussi from Young.

The 2025 Grand Nationals kicked off on Tuesday April 8 and were judged by three equestrians from the United Kingdom.

On the Tuesday:

- Ripple Brook Jitterbug owned by Liz and Matilda competing in the Leading Rein Show Hunter Pony

- Lyons Lane Coal Play owned by Liz and Rhonda Daly finished in fifth place in the Childs Large Saddle Pony with Molly in the saddle

- The Daly owned Dalbrae Vegas with Molly in the saddle came in the top 10 for Childs First Ridden Show Hunter Pony

- The Gregory owned Ripplebrook Jitterbug finished in the top 10 for Childs First Ridden Show Hunter Pony

- Korawyn Show 'n Tell owned by the Gregory's came in the top 10 of the APSB Childs Ridden Shetland Pony

- Ava Sabidussi and her mount Bellevale Hollywood Boulevard competed in the Childs Show Hunter Galloway

On the Wednesday:

- Dalbrae Vegas with Molly in the saddle finished in the top 10 of the Childs Small Show Hunter Pony

- Tremayne Coachella took out Champion Childs Saddle Horse with Molly riding, qualifying them for Grand Champion Childs Saddle Horse at the Night of Nights on Saturday

- Matilda Gregory finished fourth in the Rider 6 and Under 9 Years

On the Thursday:

- Molly Manchester came in the top 10 of the Rider 12 and Under 15 Years

- Dalbrae Vegas finished up in the top 10 for Small Show Hunter Pony

- Lyons Lane Coal Play competed in the Large Saddle Pony

On the Friday:

- Ava Sabidussi and her horse Cedar Leigh Winter Parade competed in the Small Saddle Galloway

- Bellevale Hollywood Boulevard with Ava in the saddle competed in the Large Show Hunter Galloway

On the Saturday:

- Tremayne Coachella won Champion Small Saddle Horse for Liz and Rhonda and qualified to compete that night in the Grand Champion Saddle Horse during the Night of Nights

Cash took out the Grand Champion Childs Saddle Horse with Molly in the saddle and then backed up and won Grand Champion Ridden Saddle Horse with Liz in the seat.

Well done to all of the local competitors and an extra special congratulations to Liz, Rhonda and Molly for all of their hard work and dedication in winning the prestigious and well deserved awards with Cash.