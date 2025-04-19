A local teenager has come home from the Australian Athletics Championships in Perth with some new bling after not just winning, but dominating his event.

The training and dedication has paid off for the teenager who is now the holder of four Australian Championships in hammer throw.

Cooper Dabin is now a four time Australian Champion after he threw a massive 62.84m in the 16s boys hammer throw at the Championships.

Dabin's first throw was still good enough to secure him the gold medal having landed 59.69m, however, it was his third throw, nearly 10m ahead of the silver medalist that showed his skill and dedication.

Silver medalist and fellow New South Welshman, Boston Traa-no threw a personal best of 54.72m with Victorian Jasper Seymour also throwing a personal best of 51.52m to finish up with the bronze medal.

Three weeks ago, Cooper had taken out the NSW State Championships in the 16s hammer throw after throwing 61.60m, once again beating out Boston Traa-no by nearly 11m with the silver medalist throwing a 50.26m.