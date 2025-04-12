Boorowa rower Harry Dymock competed for Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange in five events at the National Rowing Championships held in Tasmania last week.

The week long championships were hosted at Lake Barrington in the north of the state with the regatta holding 134 events and over 600 individual races between the heats, semis, repechages and finals with 2118 athletes.

Harry's first race was the Under 21 Lightweight Men's Single Scull, rowing in heat two, the local teen came in second by 0.8 of a second to Garvan Hayes of Marist College in Canberra in a time of 8 minutes and 31 seconds.

The next race for Harry was the final of the single scull which was won by Lakshan Lakshan rowing for the Indian Army Rowing Pod who crossed the line in a time of 7 minutes and 29 seconds, with Harry coming in second with the time of 7 minutes and 32 seconds.

He followed up the single with a heat of the Under 23 Lightweight Men's Double Scull.

Rowing in the event with Luke Purdie from Hunter Valley Grammar, the pair won their heat in a time of 6 minutes and 41 seconds.

In the final where the pair were up against older rowers they ran in third place behind Esk Rowing Club and Adelaide University in a time of 6 minutes and 41.28 seconds.

His next event was a heat in the Under 19s Men's Quad Scull Fours, where the team were up against composite crews from all parts of eastern Australia.

In their head the team finished in third behind the Hunter Valley composed and the Kand Composite Crew with the Kinross side finishing in a time of 6 minutes and 26 seconds.

They met Hunter Valley and Kand again in the final where the result from the heat was mirrored with Hunter Valley crossing first, Kand second and Kinross finishing in third in a time of 6 minutes and 25 seconds.

In the Coxed Quad Sull Four with the crew of Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary, Tobby Buckland, Harry and coxed by Henry Baker the team won their heat in 6 minutes 30.8 seconds.

They went on to win their semi-final in a time of 7 minutes 16 seconds.

The final was a very close race from start to finish with the Kinross crew being run down in the last few strokes by the crew from Marist College in Canberra.

The winning time was 6 minutes and 36 seconds with Harry's crew running a close second in 6 minutes 38 seconds.

Harry's final event was the 500m sprint.

In this event the hand brakes were off and the crews fly flat out from the start.

The Kinross crew won their heat in a time of 1 minute 42 seconds.

In the final they were pipped at the line by the Pembroke School, Tasmania, with a time of 1 minute 28.34 seconds with Harry's crew close behind in 1 minute 34.72 seconds.

Alice Dymock also competed throughout the week, representing Kinross Wolaroi.

Well done to both of the locals who represented not only their school, but Boorowa, proudly throughout the week.