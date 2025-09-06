Barnes Store Café & Emporium in partnership with Fish River Roasters and MusicNSW present the ‘Songbird Sessions’ on Sunday 14 September from 2pm-6pm.

An afternoon and evening of live original music from regionally based artists is coming to the Barnes Store Café and Emporium in Murrumburrah, with tickets available now.

Doors will open at 2pm, with the first act commencing at 3pm.

Three great acts will be performing, Saralyn, Jess Crossman, and Lawdy Clawdy.

The Barnes Store Café and Emporium has recently opened additional space in the magnificent and historic Barnes Store in Murrumburrah, to enable larger functions and events.

Owners Steve and Wendy Byrne are excited to work in collaboration with MusicNSW and Fish River Roasters for the first of what is hoped to be many performances of regional artists.

“We are the last stop on a regional tour for these great artists and we are sure it will be a wonderful afternoon and evening for all those attending,” Wendy said.

Saralyn is a rising country star from the Hunter Valley, NSW who many will have recently seen as a contestant on The Voice.

Just this week Saralyn was chosen by Ronan Keating as the last member to join his team.

Her music blends heartfelt storytelling with the sonic influences of Stevie Nicks, Lainey Wilson, and Dolly Parton.

In 2024, she won the Gympie Music Muster Mothertone Talent Search open category, earning her a spot at the Deni Ute Muster and a Nashville showcase in 2026.

Jess Crossman’s music mixes country, pop & indie. She’s been writing songs since she was young, and has been able to use music to take people on a journey that feels familiar.

Jess has opened for The Beach Boys, has shared stages with artists like 19twenty, Sneaky Sound System, Killing Heidi, The Potbelleez, Adalita (Magic Dirt) and Hayley Jensen, and in 2023, she made the top 50 in Australian Idol.

Lawdy Clawdy is a folk band with a country and blues twist, based in the Outback Far West region of Warren.

Lead singer and guitarist Greg Storer is a two-time Tamworth Country Music Award-winning artist who has performed his music across Australia for over 20 years.

His daughter Bonnie also plays guitar and sings for the band, and director of the Warren Chamber Music Festival, Frances Evans, plays the fiddle.

Tickets are only $60 and include two individual tasting plates provided by the Barnes Store kitchen, as wellas three hours of live music!

“With the Gather and Glow Women’s Gathering event on Saturday 13th September and Songbird Sessions on Sunday 14th September, it will be a fantastic weekend in Harden-Murrumburrah,” Harden Murrumburah Regional Develop Corporation CEO Melissa Pinney said.

You can purchase tickets through Humanitix by searching ‘Songbird Sessions Barnes Store’ online, or you can call the Barnes Store on (02) 6386 3316.