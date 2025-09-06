Young Lions Soccer Club had a fantastic weekend, making the trip to Griffith where they faced off against City in the Pascoe Cup, Gardiner Shield and Youth U18.

In the men's first grade game Young defeated City 3-0 with goals being made by Captain Duncan Cameron in the 51st and 59th minute and Noah Ryan hitting the back of the net in the 78th minute.

Cameron was named the Player of the Match following his two goals and some great leadership on the field.

In the men's second grade game the score ended up tied at 2-2 with City the first to strike following a goal from Luke Keefe, the Lions were left to catch up heading into the second half after Griffith's Curtin Pendlebury put one in the net in the 22nd minute, however, a goal just before half time for the Lions by Ralph Masae meant the Lions only needed one more to equalise.

The Lions dug deep in the second half and scored the only point in the last 45 minutes thanks to Kyeran Steenbergen scoring in the 61st minute.

Masae was named the Player of the Match on the day.

The second grade side is currently sitting fifth on the ladder with one more round of the normal season to play with seven wins, two draws and eight losses next to their name.

The Under 18s have moved to third on the ladder following a convincing 3-0 win over Griffith on Saturday.

Jarrell Brooks for the Lions was the first to light up the point score only five minutes into the game, with Ashton Menegazzo for Griffith responding only five minutes later.

Heading back from half-time the score was tied and it was Griffith to lead the way with Menegazzo hitting the back of the net for a second time.

The Lions weren't prepared to go down without a fight though and Henry MacIver equalised with Griffith before Jackson Riley put the boys ahead in the 84th minute to win the game.

Griffith's Ashton Menegazzo was named Player of the Match.

This weekend is round 18 and the final round of the normal season for both our Men and Women's First Grade and Men's Second Grade with the Under 18s having a rest thanks to a bye.

On Saturday the Men's Second Grade side will host Yoogali FC at Hall Bros Oval with kick off at 12pm midday ahead of the First Grade Men's side facing off against Yoogali at pm.

On Sunday the Women's First Grade side will take on Wagga United at Hall Bros Oval with kick off at 12pm.

Locals are being encouraged to get along to Hall Bros Oval to cheer the sides on and show their support for the men and women.