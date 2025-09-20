The Young Lions First Grade side has taken a win in the first round of the Football Wagga Wagga Pascoe Cup final series with the boys defeating Hanwood 2-3 at Rawlings Park.

In a game where the referee reached for the yellow card on five occasions, the Young side utilised some mistakes by Hanwood to cinch the win.

Rhys Lacey was the first to hit the back of the net scoring 25 minutes into the first half.

It wasn't until 42 minutes in that the Lions scored again thanks to Clancy Hislop.

Hanwood then had their turn at responding with Nazareno Tello managing to get one by the goalie in the 48th minute of the game.

It was Cameron Heidtmann from the bench who extended the Lions lead with a goal 67 minutes in.

Hanwood tried to equalise, however, Tello only managed to get one more goal in the final minute of the game leaving them one down on the Lions.

The experience and leadership of the Lions side along with the younger players coming through with their guidance have the side in a fantastic position for the finals series as they head into the semi-finals this weekend.

The boys will take on South Wagga this week for a spot in the Grand Final.

Despite a huge effort from the Under 18s side, it didn't materialise with the Lions going down 2-0 in extra time against Lake Albert.

The Under 18s should hold their heads high after finishing the season third on the ladder in what was a very competitive group.

Out of the 16 games the side played they won 10, drew one and lost five.

The side scored an average of 2.31 points per game and finished the season on 37 points behind Hanwood and Henwood.

Well done boys.

The Lions Women's side have also bowed out of the finals after going down by a single goal to Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday.

The ladies played a fantastic game against the Wagga side and it was only a lucky goal that saw the difference between progression and being knocked out.

The Women's side have also had a huge season, finishing fourth on the ladder behind Tolland, Hanwood and Wagga United.

Out of the ten games the ladies played they won four, drew three and lost three and finished the season on 15 points.

Hold your head up ladies, you did a fantastic job this season.

The Lions First Grade side will face off against South Wagga in the semi-final this Sunday with kick off at 3pm at Hanwood.

Best of luck to the side.