Tuesday's social comp winner at Tipperary Golf Club was Kay Jasprizza with 32 nett.

Eva Lestrange was second with 36 nett.

Well done ladies.

Thursday's eighteen hole stroke event was won by Garry Cummins on 55.

Next best was Lindsay Sheather with 59.

Garry had one birdie, one gobble and Terry Casey had one gobble.

Sunday was the monthly medal.

A grade winner was Lindsay Sheather, runner up was Thadem Davis

B grade winner was Rod Pratt, runner up was Richard Dennis

Rod and Geoff Nott had one birdie each.

Richard, Thadem and Garry Cummins each had a birdie gobble.

David Jasprizza had one gobble.

Sponsor of the week was Young Electrical Heating and Cooling.

Sunday will be a 4Ball best ball draw for partners.

VERA MCMILLAN