Boorowa Gun Clubs July Memorial Shoot honoured two former club members who both played a big part in the development and growth of the Boorowa Gun Club.

The competition day featured the 25 target Handicap Barry Cooper Memorial, and the 75 target Dennis Smith Memorial events.

These two gentlemen are remembered by the club each year at this event and representatives of both of their families were in attendance.

The program began with the 25 target Barry Cooper Memorial handicap.

Christopher Orgill from Tumut skinned the event with the only 25/25 winning the sash and his name will be included on the perpetual trophy.

Second place in the Handicap went to Giulio Serafin from Boorowa 23/25 (6/6) and Third Place was Nicholas Elliot also from Tumut with a score of 23/25 (5/6).

Casey Cooper and Barry’s two Grandchildren made the presentations.

The second event of the day was the 75 target Dennis Smith Memorial Championship consisting of 15 targets Double barrel, 15 targets Single Barrel, 15 targets Point score and 15 Pairs Double Rise.

With a little bit of something for everyone this is always a popular event and is hotly contested.

Dennis Smith’s daughter Angela and his Grandson made the presentations to all the winners and placegetters for the Dennis Smith Memorial Mixed Target event.

The overall winner was Tracey Stringer with a score of 97/105 this is a very special event for Tracey as she has been close to Dennis and his family over many years.

Clint Goodwin from Majura Park won AA grade with a score of 94/105 second went to David Caccioppoli from Tumut on 93/105.

Caleb Stringer from Boorowa was the best in A grade with a score of 89/105 with Giulio Serafin coming second on 87/105 (2/2).

Ros Bradford won B grade with a score of 92/105. The best in C grade was Jenny Twarloh from Boorowa with a score of 86/105 and Eddie Cummings took second with a score of 78/105.

The overall High Gun was won by Tracey Stringer scoring 119/130 for the day, in addition to winning the High Gun Tracey won the Dennis Smith Mixed Target event and will have her name on the perpetual Trophy.

The Veterans High Gun for the day was won by David Caccioppoli from Tumut with a score of 113/130.

Ros Bradford from Boorowa won the ladies High Gun with a score of 109/130.

Boorowa Gun Clubs next competition shoot will be held on Saturday 23rd August.

The program will feature The South West Shooting Supplies 50 target Handicap and the 50 target Point Score Club Championship.

The shoot will commence at 11.00am.

A big thank you to all the Club members and visitors who helped with the smooth running of the competition.

Did you know that Boorowa Gun Club actively helps new shooters to get started.

One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club.

If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting).

All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and up may participate, children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate.

All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper.

If you need glasses for long distance vision this is also needed.

Dress for outside conditions although the clubhouse is warm inside with a wood fire.

The club is located on Ballyryan road Boorowa approximately 2km past the showgrounds, look for the Red Range flags, and pop in and say hello.

EDWARD CUMMINGS