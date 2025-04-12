This week's report features a new progressive members profile with Judy Honeman telling her story.

I was born and educated in Sydney, in particular, Merrylands, Wentworthville and Blacktown region.

In 1972, we made the decision to move to the country with our five children.

Living in the Sydney area had become quite stressful and busy, not a place we wished to bring up our children.

We chose Young because my husband, Robert, had a sister already living there.

Robert's parents also moved with us.

Our four younger children attended Maimuru Public School, with the oldest child off to Young High School.

I became quite involved in the voluntary roles associated with most schools, from sports days to fund raising days.

For several years, I managed and organised the supervision teams for the annual School Certificate and Higher School Certificate examinations held at Young High School.

I met some kind and genuine people during that time, and have remained friends over the years.

I worked with Edna Kelly for many years, sewing sheepskin coats.

We had such fun, and I hold some very dear memories from that time.

I was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for a long time.

I started decorating cakes for Wilders after 1984.

I decorated wedding, birthday, christening, Christmas and special cakes for many, many years.

At school, I learned dressmaking skills and was able to put them to use as my daughter grew.

I made her special occasion dresses, including her wedding dress and her bridesmaid's dresses.

When we moved to our farm at Maimuru, I had to learn how to milk a cow.

We had a cherry orchard, so picking cherries was also on my list of things to do.

I also worked at a local orchard in the packing shed.

We kept pigs as well, and that was an interesting time.

Robert and I had an interest in greyhounds when we lived in Sydney, and brought that passion with us to Maimuru.

We met many people in the greyhound community, some of whom we still keep in touch.

Sadly, my husband, Robert, passed away in 2016.

But with the love and care of my family, I have been able to remain on the Maimuru property.

I have lived here for 53 years.

I am a proud mother of five children, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

I am blessed that the family do not live too far away, Canberra, Junee and Young.

I joined Young Croquet Club this year.

I have renewed relationships with club members whom I knew many years ago.

It has been wonderful to catch up and relive old times.

I find playing croquet is very rewarding.

There is nothing like the feeling when the ball goes through the hoop!

It is challenging, there is a lot to learn, but the club members are encouraging and happy to help you along the learning journey.

We have lots of laughs along the way.

I would recommend the game to everyone.

Thank you to Judy, who has fitted into the Croquet Club like a glove.

If there is anything to be done, Judy is there.

Also, the members just love her cooking, especially the Lamingtons.

President and Secretary Leonie and Peter Druitt took time out at the weekend to travel to Canberra to see the live show with Anthory C and Tim Campbell.

By all reports it was a good show.

The Business House Competition will wind up next week, with play this week determining who will be playing in the finals.

Just a reminder that from next Monday play will be back on with a 9am start.

SHIRLEY CLOSE