The ATSB has released a preliminary report from its ongoing investigation into a fatal accident involving a Robinson R44 helicopter that was conducting aerial spraying operations near Boorowa, New South Wales on 4 December 2024.

Prior to the accident, the pilot had completed 10 spraying runs to apply herbicide, each taking about 10 minutes.

When the helicopter did not return 15 minutes after beginning the eleventh run, and the pilot could not be contacted via radio, the base manager instigated a search.

The wreckage of the helicopter was located in a steep gully towards the southern end of the spray area.

The pilot was seriously injured, and shortly after succumbed to their injuries.

“ATSB examination of the site identified a tree with broken branches prior to the first items in the debris trail, which included the helicopter’s stabiliser assembly and right side spray boom,” Director Transport Safety Kerri Hughes said.

“There were two ground scars, consistent with landing gear skids, with the majority of the wreckage coming to rest in a gully.”

ATSB transport safety investigators’ inspection of the wreckage so far has not identified any evidence of pre-impact structural or mechanical defects with the helicopter.

The helicopter’s fuel system was found to hold about 55L of fuel, which was visibly clear of contaminants and tested negative to the presence of water, and external examination of the engine did not identify any defects.

“As the investigation progresses, ATSB investigators will review and examine witness accounts, recorded data, the wreckage, helicopter documentation, operational records, as well as the pilot’s medical records, qualifications and experience,” Ms Hughes said.

The ATSB will release a final report, which will detail the ATSB’s analysis and findings, at the conclusion of the investigation.

“However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken,” Ms Hughes said.