Portfolio Committee No. 4 has commenced its annual inquiry into the operation of the approved charitable organisations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979 (the Act).

The yearly inquiry allows the committee to look into approved charitable organisations and their financial activities.

"This inquiry provides an opportunity for the committee to have oversight of the approved charitable organisations, currently RSCPA NSW and Animal Welfare League NSW, particularly in relation to their financial activities," committee chair Mark Banasiak MLC said.

"The committee is aware of increasing concerns among the community regarding the effectiveness of the approved charitable organisations animal welfare enforcement and their operations.

"The committee will look at the annual reports of these organisations and their financial statements, as well as how they have been exercising their compliance and enforcement functions under the Act."

"While we note the annual reports of both the RSPCA NSW and the Animal Welfare League are yet to be tabled in Parliament, the committee is keen to hear from key stakeholders".

The committee is calling for public submissions, which may be lodged via the committee's website until 31 October 2025.