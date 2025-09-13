A parliamentary committee is calling for submissions to an inquiry into potential planning reforms to make it easier for landowners to build second dwellings in rural New South Wales.

The Select Committee on Rural Housing and Second Dwellings Reform will examine a range of potential changes to planning controls, with a focus on streamlining approval pathways, addressing zoning and environmental considerations, and assessing the impacts on rural land use, infrastructure, and housing outcomes.

"New South Wales faces a housing crisis," committee chair John Ruddick MLC said.

"Rising property prices and rents push young families away from their communities, separating generations.

"Encouraging families to live closer, especially near elderly parents, would ease demand on aged care and childcare.

"Current rules restrict building second homes on rural properties, making this harder."

This inquiry will look into a simple and affordable solution to housing affordability: allowing rural landowners to build a second home without unnecessary restrictions.

"This is not a handout or a subsidy," Mr Ruddick said.

"It's about giving rural property owners the freedom to say, ‘Just let us build.’

"It’s the simplest, lowest-cost solution to ease the housing crisis in New South Wales."

According to Mr Ruddick the changes could make a difference for a large number of rural residents.

"Making it easier to build second dwellings could affect over 350,000 citizens, support multigenerational living, boost regional economies, and deliver affordable housing without costing taxpayers a cent,' he said.

The committee welcomes submissions from interested stakeholders and members of the community.

The closing date for submissions is 10 October 2025.

Visit https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/listofcommittees/Pages/committee-details.aspx?pk=338#tab-submissions to lodge a submission or to find out more information about the inquiry and the select committee.