In opposition to government agencies and climate models, an independent long-range forecaster says that their modelling shows it will not be a wetter spring as predicted.

According to CEO and Founder of Oz Industries Forecasting Stuart Williams a significant drying trend is currently unfolding across southern and south-eastern Australia, including the Hilltops, with Mr Williams saying their forecasting showed 'months in advance'.

Mr Williams said the Oz Industries Forecasting identified the shift towards drier conditions as early as April.

"When model-based outlooks were leaning towards widespread above-average rainfall," he said.

"Using proprietary methods that track climate drivers, historical analogues and energy patterns in the atmosphere, Oz Industries warned that the second half of winter and the onset of spring would make the beginning of a drying trend."

According to Mr Williams this foresight provided valuable time ahead for farmers and communities to plan for reduced soil moisture, limited pasture growth and heightened fire weather risk.

"The current drying trend is not a surprise to us," Mr Williams said.

"It's exactly what we forecast months ago.

"When official models pointed towards extended rainfall, our signals showed a very different story."

Early warning of drying conditions can prevent costly decisions around cropping, irrigation and livestock management and why having correct forecasting is so important Mr Williams said.

"Mis-forecasting by official agencies creates risk for producers who depend on accurate long-range information," he said.

"Independent forecasting provides a vital alternative, with proven results that empower decision making in rural and regional Australia," Mr Williams said.

