The Hilltops has three and a half times the rate of NSW sexual offenders according to the latest information released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

The data is released year on year with the latest records up until March 2025 showing that there were allegedly a total of 29 offenders across the Hilltops with 14 juvenile offenders and 15 adult offenders in the period from March 2024 to March 2025 with the figure having increased from the same time the previous year where there was only 1 to 4 offenders reported.

According to the data 13 of the offenders related to sexual assaults and 16 offenders related to sexual touching, sexual act and other sexual offences.

The data reported a total of 42 incidents of sexual offences up until March 2024 with the number increasing to 68 up until March 2025 with 14 of the incidents reportedly related to alcohol, eight in relation to domestic violence and alcohol, six alcohol and non-domestic violence related, 18 non alcohol and non domestic violence related and 36 in relation to domestic violence with no alcohol involved.

Up until March 2024 there were 41 victims of sexual offences across the Hilltops with the number increasing to 69 up until March 2025.

The data showed that 53 of the 2025 victims were juveniles with 16 of the victims adults and 22 of the total victims were male and 47 were female.

The number of juvenile victims increased from 30 up until March 2024 with 8 of the victims in the same time juvenile males.

The number of juvenile males recorded as victims in the 2025 data was 19 with 22 female juvenile victims increasing to 34 between the 2024 and 2025 data.

The data also reveals an increase in the number of against justice procedures incidents with an increase from 235 up until March 2024 to 299 up to March 2025.

Against justice procedures according to Australian and New Zealand Standard Offence Classification, are acts or ommissions that hinder or impede the administration of justice and government operations.

These include breaches of court-ordered community based and custodial orders such as bail or parole, failure to appear in court, escape from custody and offences that interfere with government or justice officials.

Disorderly conduct incidents also rose with 73 incidents recorded in 2024 and 84 in 2025.

Hilltops has 1.9 times the rate of drug offence incidents as the state with the number of incidents increasing from 148 in 2024 to 165 in 2025.

It's the same rate for the region in relation to the number of intimidation, stalking and harassment incidents with the number of incidents rising from 209 to March 2024 up to 220 in 2025.

According to the data breakdown 97 of the incidents up to March 2025 were domestic violence related as opposed to 88 in 2024.

Concerningly the number of incidents of arson and pornography offences has risen with the number of arson incidents doubling from 9 in 2024 to 18 in 2025 and pornography offences increasing from 5 up until March 2024 to 13 up to March 2025.

On the other side of the coin the number of assaults has decreased slightly from 229 in 2024 to 206 in 2025, malicious damage to property offences dipped from 122 to 114 and prohibited and regulated weapons offences dropped by one from 74 to 73.