Young Combined Hockey Association is thrilled to announce the return of its highly popular Hookin2Hockey program for Term 3, giving local kids the perfect opportunity to stay active, learn new skills, and make lasting friendships.

The program begins on Thursday, 31 July, with sessions scheduled every Thursday afternoon from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm for eight consecutive weeks.

Designed specifically for children aged 5–12 years, Hookin2Hockey provides a fun and inclusive introduction to the game, making it ideal for both beginners and those looking to build on their existing skills.

Participants will have the chance to learn the fundamentals of hockey in a safe and supportive environment.

The sessions are structured to keep things engaging and enjoyable, ensuring that every child, regardless of experience, can join in and feel part of the action.

With registration starting from just $55, the program is an affordable way for families to get their children involved in a community sport that promotes fitness, confidence, and social connection.

Parents are encouraged to register early to secure a spot, as spaces are limited.

Young Combined Hockey Association is also encouraging participants to invite their friends along, making the experience even more enjoyable for kids.

Sport is always more fun when shared with mates, and Hookin2Hockey offers the perfect opportunity to bring friends together for an active and rewarding term.

Details for new player registrations and returning player re-registrations can be found on the Young Combined Hockey Association Facebook page, making it simple and convenient to sign up.

Don’t miss out on this chance to give your child a fantastic sporting experience filled with learning, fun, and community spirit.

The Association can’t wait to see plenty of enthusiastic faces on the field this term, ready to hit off for another exciting season of Hookin2Hockey.